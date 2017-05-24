A Chicago man whose punch of a female security guard was captured on video has been ordered held in lieu of $250,000 bond but bonded out on Friday.

On Tuesday, he was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery in a public place and aggravated battery a peace officer.

Matthew De Leon, 23, is a U.S. Army Specialist stationed in Hawaii but was visiting his family in Chicago.

He is accused of punching Zoa Stigler, a security guard, outside a condominium building early Sunday. De Leon faces three felony counts of aggravated battery.

She initially tried to help De Leon on Sunday when he was vomiting. When Stigler returned to clean up his vomit, she told the man and his friends to leave. The video shows De Leon throwing water on her and punching her in the face.

Prosecutors say she suffered nasal and orbital fractures.

De Leon’s attorney filed a motion asking a judge to allow his client to return to his military post in Hawaii to avoid facing severe penalties from the U.S. Army. But prosecutors argued against the motion saying that when De Leon delivered that punch “he left her on the ground like a piece of garbage.” The judge denied the motion Tuesday, according to NBC Chicago.

“I want him to stay here for justice to be served,” Stigler said.

Defense attorney Richard Fenbert said his client expressed “deep remorse” when he turned himself earlier this week.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $35,000 for Stigler. She says she has been out of work since the incident happened and her attorney talked about the possibility of filing a civil suit against De Leon.

