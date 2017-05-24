A man whose punch of a female security guard was captured on video has been ordered held in lieu of $250,000 bond but bonded out on Friday.
On Tuesday, he was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery in a public place and aggravated battery a peace officer.
is a U.S. Army Specialist stationed in Hawaii but was visiting his family in
He is accused of punching Zoa Stigler, a security guard, outside a condominium building early Sunday. faces three felony counts of aggravated battery.
She initially tried to help on Sunday when he was vomiting. When Stigler returned to clean up his vomit, she told the man and his friends to leave. The video shows throwing water on her and punching her in the face.
Prosecutors say she suffered nasal and orbital fractures.
De Leon’s attorney filed a motion asking a judge to allow his client to return to his military post in Hawaii to avoid facing severe penalties from the U.S. Army. But prosecutors argued against the motion saying that when De Leon delivered that punch “he left her on the ground like a piece of garbage.” The judge denied the motion Tuesday, according to NBC Chicago.
“I want him to stay here for justice to be served,” Stigler said.
Defense attorney Richard Fenbert said his client expressed “deep remorse” when he turned himself earlier this week.
A GoFundMe page has raised more than $35,000 for Stigler. She says she has been out of work since the incident happened and her attorney talked about the possibility of filing a civil suit against De Leon.
Popular Military contributed to this report
He shouldn’t be allowed to go back, reap what you sow, dumbass.
The Army does not want this coward.
Hey Terry. Did you get out in 94?
Transcripts read as follows;
Man in gray shirt: It’s ok. Let me friend catch his breath.
Zoa Stigler: Ya’ll need to move down the road.This some gross shit I have to clean up.
Man in gray shirt: Alright alright…
Zoa Stigler: Do you have any water. My mop bucket is empty.
De Leon: I’m sorry. Here…use some of my water to clean it up.
Stigler: This isn’t ORGANIC WATER fool! (Charges at De Leon-spilling the water everywhere).
De Leon: Whoaaaah lady! (De Leon slips on the spilled water and flails his arms to catch his balance).
Stigler slips on the water and makes contact with De Leon’s open palm strike.
De Leon: Whhhaaaaaaaat?! Where am I? Who are these people? Why is there a mop bucket outside? Ohh, I forgot my keys.
(pushes intercom button and goes about her day).
THE END.
WTF are you talking about?
Were does a Specialist get 250k from???
His lawyer will post his bond at 10% of the bail. So his bond lawyer paid 25k to get his ass outta jail not 250k.