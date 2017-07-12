Court records show that a U.S. Army soldier charged with killing his wife and a New York State Police trooper once plotted to shoot up his Michigan middle school while a teenager.

MLive.com reports Justin Walters was 15 and a ninth-grader at Macatawa Bay Middle School in Holland, Michigan, when he and a classmate were accused of compiling a “die or dead list” and planning to shoot people then kill themselves.

When Walters was 15-year-old ninth-grade student at Macatawa Bay Middle School in Holland, he pleaded guilty in Ottawa County Family Court to conspiracy to carry a dangerous weapon, after police were tipped off to his alleged plot with another classmate to kill people at the school before turning the guns on themselves. He told police that they had tried to get a firearm from a suspected gang member in school days earlier, according to a Grand Rapids Press article about the case.

Another classmate tipped off police to the 1999 plot. The Grand Rapids Press reports that Walters pleaded guilty to destructing property after more than 100 tombstones which were toppled at a cemetery in his hometown earlier in 1999.

Now 32, Walters was charged with murder Monday after police say he fatally shot his wife, Nichole Walters, and Trooper Joel Davis on Sunday at the Walters’ home in Theresa.

State police said Davis, 36, was responding to reports of shots fired on the Walters’ rural property when he was hit by a single shot. He died about an hour later at a hospital in nearby Watertown. Troopers said Nichole Walters had been shot multiple times in the home’s driveway.

Funeral arrangements are pending for Davis, who joined the state police in 2013 after 10 years with the county sheriff’s department.