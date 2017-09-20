An Army soldier who completed basic training at Fort Jackson, SC about ten weeks ago believes the water there has chemicals to reduce male soldiers’ testosterone levels.
Jonathan enlisted in the Army as 42A (human resource specialist) out of high school in Houston, Texas. Joining the Army gave him a lot of new experiences, such as the plane ride to Fort Jackson -something he had never done before.
The most shocking experience he had, in which he talks about in a 30-minute video, was that he said he was surprised he would not wake up sexually aroused during basic training.
“Guys get a…when they wake up -typically guys- all guys do it or whatever. But after we got there everybody had realized we were not getting it anymore,” Jonathan said. “In the morning when we woke up nothing was ‘uuuppp.'”
He said there was a rumor going around that the faucet water they used as drinking water contained some sort of additive to lower their sex drive.
We used to say they put salt peter in the eggs, and that it was supposed to somehow reduce our sex drive. I HIGHLY doubt they want to lower your testosterone. It’s the fucking military.
SHARP
I was a drill sergeant if there was something in the water or food I would have suffered right along beside you. However, my job was to wear your ass out in training.
I am still suffering but only due to your terrible grammar…and yes, you wore my ass our with your lack of punctuation DS Cheeks.
Your MOS and ‘Basic Training’ Location tell me everything I need to know about this article and your manhood feelings.
Yup
Remf, a fucking buck privet even talking about his feelings? Tell it to your mom son, and for gods sake, man up.
It’s the same water that comes out of the water fountains. The same water the whole base use. So you did not wake up with a erection.
Lets use the gray matter between your ears. Just maybe you used your muscles for the first time in your life.