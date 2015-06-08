A U.S. Army soldier has been charged with first degree murder after he returned home to find another man in his home with his wife.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jermain Mealy, 31 is stationed at Fort Polk, LA but was away training in Texarkana, TX. On Friday night the police were called out to Mealy’s home in Hinesvine, GA, where his wife resides, for a burglary call. On Saturday, Mealy deicide to drive from Texas to Georgia to check on his home.

Around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, the Hinesville Police Department responded the Mealy’s home and found 41-year-old Nathanial Brown, Jr. shot multiple times in the chest and stomach.

According to WTOC, a preliminary investigation has revealed that a fight broke out between Mealy and brown before the shots were fired.

Brown was rushed to the Liberty Regional Medical Center but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A fellow soldier and close friend of Mealy, Charles Duke has come forward in defense of Mealy and his character. Duke was stationed at Hunter Army Airfield and deployed to Iraq with Mealy. He told WTOC that they have become very close over the last ten years.

According to Duke, Mealy has only been married to his current wife for three years and has two children from a previous marriage at Fort Polk.

Duke went on to say, “regardless of the situation that is happening, we need to tell the truth and make sure that we are honest and we are not doing this with any other intentions but to make sure that the right story gets told.”

He wants everyone to know that “Mealy is a good man who he trusts and will always love until the end of his days. He does not want his image to always be a negative one and wants to make sure the truth is told when it comes to this story.”

Mealy is scheduled to have a bond hearing today at the Liberty County Jail.