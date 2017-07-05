Content warning: Video contains strong language

A soldier form the 173rd Airborne Brigade, involved with the destruction of three Humvees during a botched airborne exercise, has been charged with destruction of government property.

Sgt. John Skipper, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 91st Cavalry Regiment, was also charged with making a false official statement.

The incident occurred on April 11, 2016, at the Hohenfels training area in Germany during the Saber Junction training exercise. Three Humvees slipped out of their rigging as their parachutes were deploying, hurling them towards the ground for some impressive impacts that were all caught on camera.

At the time of the incident, Army spokesman Maj. Juan Martinez said, “There were multiple rehearsals and inspections of the equipment prior to mission execution. We cannot speculate on what went wrong until the investigation is complete.”

The charges against Skipper suggest the Army believes that the Humvees did not fall due to an equipment malfunction.

According to Stripes, a recommendation on whether to proceed to court-martial following an Article 32 probable cause hearing later that month is pending.

The maximum penalty for destroying government property is 10 years in prison, dishonorable discharge and forfeiture of all pay and allowances.

