A US Army non-commissioned officer who purchased stolen identities from a Pennsylvania medical center hack to file bogus tax returns will not see jail time, according to local sources.

U.S. District Judge Mark Hornak said on Thursday that 27-year-old Staff Sergeant Justin Tollefson will face three years of probation in place of the prison term the US Government had requested, taking into account the soldier’s two Afghanistan tours and an otherwise law-abiding life.

“If there is an example of aberrant behavior, this is it,” Hornak said. “I think it’s highly unlikely that you will do anything like this again.”

Both Tollefson and his lawyer said he took a dark turn after learning his pregnant wife was having an affair while he was in Afghanistan. Although they -somehow- remain together and have two children, he said that the incident drove him over the edge.

“I sincerely apologize for my conduct,” said Tollefson, who is based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Tacoma, Washington. “I was in a dark place at the time.”

Tollefson isn’t out of the woods, however. He is likely to be bounced out of the Army and will lose his voting and firearm rights.

“You will be a federal felon as long as you live,” the judge told him.

According to the Post-Gazette, the Staff Sergeant utilized the dark web in order to purchase in information.

