A soldier from Fort Carson has been arrested for taking part in a shooting incident on Saturday.

The 25-year-old soldier from Pensacola, FL is accused of shooting another soldier around 1:30 a.m. outside The Thirsty Parrot Bar and Grill in downtown Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Clifford Parker allegedly used a firearm to wound another soldier in an alleyway as people were leaving the bar. Parker was apparently involved in a dispute with two other soldiers before one of the soldiers was shot in the arm and leg.

The wounded soldier was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The El Paso County Sheriff’s office database shows Parker as being booked into the county jail with a 25,000 bond but has yet to list any official charges.

Parker graduated high school in Florida in 2010 and joined the Army in March 2011. According to his Facebook page, he was assigned to Camp Humpreys in South Korea before being stationed at Fort Carson.

The Army has not identified the soldier who was injured during the incident.

