A US Army Soldier in the Florida National Guard was arrested in Florida for allegedly raping a twenty year-old woman while she was physically helpless.

Clay County authorities executed an arrest warrant on 28-year-old Xavier Linnell Siggers at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center (Florida National Guard) in the northeast part of the state.

According to the victim, she met Siggers at a party in Gainesville over the weekend and went to his apartment -along with a witness- to watch a movie. At one point, the victim fell asleep, recalling in hindsight that she was completely dressed.

In an affidavit, the victim reported waking up to the sound of a belt buckle and the witness yelling at Siggers. When she came to, she realized her costume bodysuit was unzipped, her underwear on the ground and her breasts exposed.

The male witness reports setting an alarm because he and Siggers were scheduled for military training the following morning. When he woke up, he saw Siggers engaging in a sex act with the woman, his pants around his ankles.

Yelling at Siggers twice, the witness inadvertently woke the victim up. When the victim realized what had happened, she began to cry and was consoled by the witness.

According to NEWS4JAX, Siggers was initially booked into the Clay County jail on a $100,000 bond.

