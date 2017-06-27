An Airman assigned to Shaw Air Force Base’s 20th Fighter Wing was found dead in his off-base home Sunday, according to military officials.
According to a press release issued by the base, the Airman was found at approximately 5:10 p.m.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Shaw AFB officials are withholding the name of the Airman until 24-hours after the next of kin has been notified.
The 20th Fighter Wing is the Air Force’s largest combat F-16 Wing. Shaw also serves as home to Headquarters Ninth Air Force, U.S. Air Forces Central Command (USAFCENT), and U.S. Army Central (USARCENT). The base is located approximately 8.4 miles west-northwest of downtown Sumter, South Carolina.
