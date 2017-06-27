The Airman found dead in off-base housing outside of South Carolina’s Shaw Air Force Base has been identified, with authorities claiming the death was most likely a suicide.

24-year-old Senior Airman and Electronic Warfare Team member Cody Flick reportedly died of a gunshot wound, according to investigation reports released by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

SCSO Deputies responded to the Flick residence after he called 911, speaking briefly before hanging up the phone. Deputies on scene reported seeing Flick sprawled out on the living room floor with “an odor of gunpowder in the air.”

Gaining entry into the residence, deputies called EMS and approached Flick, who was reportedly holding a Rock Island 1911 in his hand, slide locked to the rear. Two suicide notes were also found on the scene.

Flick reportedly kenneled his dogs in the master bedroom before taking his own life, leaving the front door unlocked.

“I believe that he left the front door unlocked,” one deputy wrote in the report, “so that deputies located him before his family.”

Flick was transported to the ER and was pronounced dead at the hospital. His wife arrived back at the residence by the time Flick’s body had been sent to the hospital.

According to police reports, the entire incident of locating and documenting Flick had been captured on SCSO body cameras.

Stationed at Shaw AFB since 2011, Cody Flick was assigned to the 20th Component Maintenance Squadron.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Cody,” 20th CMS Commander Major Francis Schillinger said in a statement. “Cody was a valuable member of our team and part of our family. The loss of any one of our member is felt by each of us. Our most heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and fellow Airmen during this difficult time.”

The incident remains under investigation by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

