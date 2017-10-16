The national debate over whether or not NFL players should be allowed to take a knee during the national anthem has brought an U.S. Army non-commissioned officer under the microscope.
Popular Military received a tip from an Army veteran who was appalled after seeing messages the soldier sent to another person during a heated debate over the flag. The veteran stated the soldier and the other person (who refused to participate in the creation of this article for fear of reprisal) had a heated exchange of words after the soldier expressed his willingness to kneel during the national anthem.
The soldier, who has been identified as Lionel Walker, allegedly said he wishes he could kneel during the national anthem but cannot because of his service in the Army.
He was likely referring to Army regulation (AR) 600-25, which states that all uniformed U.S. Army personnel are required to salute the American flag during the playing of the national anthem.
In response to Walker’s statement, he was told he was “pathetic” for disrespecting his country after joining the Army.
“Sad they let shits like you in the Army,” he was told.
Walker seemingly felt disrespected when the person questioned his ability to serve as a soldier because of his position on kneeling. Words were exchanged between the two but the conversations ultimately ended with the Sergeant Walker making racially charged threats.
***Warning: Graphic language that is not suitable for all ages below***
Sergeant Walker is believed to be back home in Poughkeepsie, NY, on terminal leave from the Army. While serving in the Army -according to his social media profile- he served as a medic at an Army base in Korea, at Fort Irwin, and possibly at Fort Riley.
Ironically, the 31-year-old Army sergeant also served as a Sexual Assault Response Coordinator/Victim Advocate after completing the Army’s 80-hour Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Foundation Course. Walker’s clearly sexually harassing and racist messages bring into question his ability to lead soldiers and advocate for them.
