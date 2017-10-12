Several Republican lawmakers have teamed up with Democrats to push a gun control bill through Congress- one that could do away with much more than the hot-button “bump stocks” if left unaltered.

The bill -known as H.R. 3999- was introduced by Florida Congressman Carlos Curbelo [R-FL26] and Massachusetts Congressman/Marine veteran Seth Moulton [D-MA6], was written “To amend title 18, United States Code, to prohibit the manufacture, possession, or transfer of any part or combination of parts that is designed and functions to increase the rate of fire of a semiautomatic rifle but does not convert the semi-automatic rifle into a machinegun, and for other purposes.”

The bill has so far been co-sponsored by 12 Republicans and 13 Democrats, making it a rare bipartisan measure when it comes to the divisive issue of gun control and the first proposed federal legislation concerning “bump stocks”- such as the ones used in the 2017 Las Vegas shooting.

However, while gun owners have mixed-feelings about “bump stocks,” many gun rights activists are -rightfully- concerned about the vague language of the bill- which could affect far more than a novelty stock.

In fact, the bill could -through poorly worded legislation- indirectly implement a blanket ban of nearly every semi-automatic rifle currently in existence.

Since the majority of factory and aftermarket firearms components are designed to improve the rifle’s performance, a wide-sweep of this vague legislation could prove disastrous for firearms owners, to include the personal weapons of veterans and law enforcement.

Through the wordage, possession of bump-stocks be illegal, but virtually all magazines, triggers, adjustable gas blocks, buffer springs, and a variety of other components would be immediately rendered illegal with no exception, “buy-back” or grandfather clause: only a 90-day amnesty period before the law-abiding citizen becomes a felon.

While some may picture this law only affecting one’s AR15 or similar types of modern sporting rifles, the bill -if passed- has a far longer reach: .22 hunting rifles, M1 Garands, competition rifles and other firearms would likely be affected as well.

Verily, such a bill could lead to a sweeping (and hard to combat) legal precedent to restrict magazine size, prohibit use of match triggers and components, and -eventually- push for an all-out ban of semiautomatic rifles entirely.

A similar measure has already passed on a statewide level in Massachusetts, where gun owners now have six months to destroy or sell their prohibited items to other states- or face prison time.

