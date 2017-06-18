June 18–An Afghan soldier turned his weapon on coalition forces at a base in northern Afghanistan, wounding eight people, including seven U.S. soldiers — the second such insider attack in the turbulent Middle Eastern country this month.

The group of 39 nations advising and assisting the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces said seven U.S. soldiers and one Afghan soldier were wounded when the rogue Afghan trooper opened fire.

“We have an enemy who is actively trying to drive a wedge between us,” Operation Resolute Support said in a statement. “We will not be deterred.”

The Taliban praised the attack, but did not claim responsibility.

The insider attack took place at 2 p.m. yesterday at an Afghan National Army headquarters at Camp Shaheen in Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan’s third largest city. When the Afghan attacker fired on the soldiers, troops returned fire and killed the attacker.

The U.S. soldiers wounded in the attack were evacuated for treatment, military officials said.

Last week, three U.S. soldiers were killed by an Afghan soldier who opened fire at a base in eastern Afghanistan. The so-called green-on-blue attacks have been a recurring problem for the American training mission in the country.

Yesterday’s attack comes as the Pentagon is weighing whether to boost troop levels in Afghanistan by up to 4,000 soldiers in a push to turn around America’s longest war by beating back the Taliban and quashing a growing threat from the Islamic State.

