The Department of Defense announced today the death of an airman who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

Staff Sgt. Austin Bieren, 25, of Umatilla, Oregon, died March 28 in northern Syria in a non-combat-related incident while deployed in support of combat operations.

He was assigned to the 21st Space Wing at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. According to his Facebook page, he worked as a Tactical Response Force Assaulter in the Air Force.

A United States Air Force (USAF) Tactical Response Force (TRF) is a special weapons and tactics team (SWAT) tasked with protecting USAF nuclear missile bases.

The commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) maintains his headquarters at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.

Bieren is survived by his wife and child.