Update (19AUG2015): According to members of Theodore Smart’s unit he is an actual soldier. He appears to be faking because “he really is that ate up.” One member stated that they were “pretty sure” that he is only a Private First Class even though he was wearing specialist rank.
A person identifying himself as Sgt. First Class Lavar McDowell started recording a video on his cellphone while waiting to board a flight in Hagerstown, MD when he spotted a man in uniform, who appears to be pretending to be a soldier.
The video footage, which he uploaded on YouTube, begins with McDowell telling the other man that he is impersonating a soldier.
The argument lasts for about 15-minutes, but only a portion of it is caught on camera. As things start to escalate, you can hear the anger in McDowell’s voice as he says, “Let me see your orders, I’m a senior non-commissioned officer in the United States Army…. I can produce my CAC card.”
During the confrontation, the man in uniform tries to prove his status as a soldier by producing documents from his bag which appeared to be from Fort Jackson, South Carolina, where he apparently attended basic training in 2011. McDowell doesn’t’ buy it.
He says, “Maybe you went to basic training but when I was a specialist you wouldn’t find me wearing my uniform all chopped up like that.”
“You’re misrepresenting my Army,” he says.
The man tries to explain why he could be traveling in uniform on a Sunday by saying reserves travel in uniform on drill weekend. When asked again why he is traveling to Tampa, the man tells McDowell, “You don’t need to know.”
When the man says “I can show you my dog tags,” McDowell tells him he has no interest and that if he can’t produce his CAC, or common access card, then he is a fraud. The man stated he lost his wallet, so didn’t have his CAC card but later pulled out a wallet to show his driver’s license. In every branch of the Military a CAC card in a required part of a uniform. It can be a serious issue if a service member loses their CAC card.
McDowell said there were lots of things that looked off about the way this man presented himself and made him look suspicious. “First, his Specialist rank was upside down, his hair unkempt, beard ‘out of reg,’ white socks, boot laces hanging, American flag in the wrong spot on his right shoulder.”
It was clear he wasn’t on leave, or on official business, he said.
The man claimed he was a “91A in 48th CASH at Fort Meade.” He stated he was wearing the uniform to get his bags for free.
After TSA officials approached the men for causing a scene, McDowell says he was accused of harassing a “soldier” and got detained. When a sheriff’s deputy – who is also a veteran—was called to the scene, he agreed the guy appeared fake, according to McDowell. The deputy advised him to just “let it go” because it wasn’t worth getting kicked off the flight.
After landing in Tampa, McDowell says the man provoked him and they had another brief confrontation. During that confrontation, he admitted he wanted to get his bags checked for free. McDowell also said he could find no record of the supposed soldier in the AKO (Army Knowledge Online) white pages.
The initial video footage ended with McDowell telling the man, “I’m going to report you… it’s illegal.”
Copyright 2015 PopularMilitary.com All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Is SFC Mcdowel suspected a fraud then he had every right to confront him. I am a retired senior NCo and I still carry my Id in my wallet with my drivers license. if this PFC wore SPC rank and wore his velcro patches wrong and had no id then he needed to be called out. What a shit bag. Boot laces out and such. wearing his uniform for free stuff rather than pride in who he is?
If he is in the NG or Reserves, he recieved a DD FORM 214 after training was complete. Having orderes to attend BCT doesn’t mean much.
I think anyone who freaks out on a supposed stolen valor should make sure they really are impersonating soldiers before jumping to conclusion. This guy is a real soldier he may be a reserve soldier, but that doesn’t mean an out of uniform SFC should have the authrority to go off on him. He didn’t do anything wrong at all. He lost his CAC and he pulled out his releveant paperwork. Even if it says 2011 on it he wasn’t lying. My husband was in his unit. I think its bull-shit that people shame people on camera like this. I was a soldier too and despite being active duty it isn’t like I didn’t have uniform mess ups occasionally. I’ve forgotten my name plate on several occasions. Maybe he was tired and he accidentally put it on upside down. The responsibilty would have been his NCO at the 48th cash not an off duty SFC. It ticks me off the way are own military personell treat people. Personally I hope that the SFC gets in trouble from the FT Meade Command when they get a hold of this. Even if the SPC was cussing he was getting verbally abused on camera. That means the SFC is just as responsiible for his inaccurate and unfair treatment. AGGGRHHH this is part of what drives some many soldiers over the edge.
Didn’t do anything wrong? Really? Know your regs honey!
What? If the SFC was out of uniform then so what. Since you say you were a soldier once then u should know better too. guard or reserve or active duty u still wear it right. you don’t walk past a problem.
I’m going to assume that you’re not military, nor do you have any military affiliation. Active duty, guard or reserve, you are a soldier first. This is the case 24 hours a day 7 days a week until the day you get your DD 214 and are relieved of your duties. And even after you’ve served your time, you don’t stop being that soldier. And weather this man is in uniform or not, he is a damned Sergeant First Class in the United States Army. It is his sole purpose to ensure that all soldiers are in the right uniform, at the right place, at the right time. This is something that 99% of US citizens don’t understand. He held himself a lot better than most.
And The reason that I don’t believe you’re military is the simple fact that you don’t understand this.
I can tell you this, me being a Sapper I would have smashed that NCO in his face for disrespecting me in public! It would have been worth the Article 15! We used to call his type “Ranger Ricks or G.I Joes!!!” Those are the types that get you killed in combat! Sad f’ing prick. Yeah, dude may be a “ragbag”, but being a jerkoff is no better! Just saying!
What does being a sapper have to do with it?
This guy has gone through some bad times recently. That NCO was right in correcting the soldiers uniform, but he acted like a child by recording and posting this.
Not surprised. This guy was in my unit. He’s a dirtbag.
Actually he is soldier. I remember him when I was in the 48th CSH.
Just to confirm, Theodore Smart has been my boyfriend for two years. I have been to his unit before and have interacted with some of his unit members. I was extremely disgusted with Mcdowell. He told me not to back my boyfriend up because he is impersonating a soldier. I undestand why he was suspicious but it is disrespectful to tell a soldier that they are an “impersonater” and a “dirt bag”. Thedore is a kind, intelligent, hard-working man and commited soldier. He deserves an apology from Mcdowell.
Your bf is ate the f up.
You need travel orders when traveling in uniform. No orders……that’s a big question and he’d have a time explaining his intent to officials
I don’t care if he is a soldier. He was wearing the uniform incorrectly and was unshaved. He was disgracing the Army. My daughter is Army and would never do such a dishonorable thing. If he is a poser he needs to be exposed as such.
Remember you can report suspicious activity. Imports sting a military member is suspicious. There’s a right way and a wrong way to handle certain things. TSA would have had to detain him and question him. Nice way to take care of NCO business without causing a fuss/scene
Should have asked him for his travel orders. No orders I would have reported it to TSA and let them sort it out
you guys are all completely wrong. i grew up with that man and he is one of the best people i know. he had his paperwork but didnt have his wallet because when i was with him he did get it stolen. he is contacting this website and the people in i his unit to take care of this situation. yes he made a mistake with rank on wrong but he is enlisted and dedicated his life to the us military. McDowell needs to apologize for trying to defame someones name when all he did was make a simple mistake.
If you are in the military, all you have to do is show your CAC card to get your bags checked for free! You don’t need to be in uniform.
If he was a soldier he didn’t need his uniform on to get free checked bags…. Just have to check in for your flight with your CAC card. And if you are going to wear it, at least wear it correctly!!!
I still find it interesting how every one who asks for military ID says “I want to see your CAC card.” That statement is redundent. CAC stands for Common Access Card. Why say card twice?
Otherwise, good job on calling this imposter out.
I think he’s a soldier.
If it’s one thing I will never forget about wearing the uniform, it’s that those boot laces better be tucked the hell in.
Good Work SFC!!
I wouldn’t be surprised if he is a soldier. I wish it wasn’t true but the army lower enlisted is pretty fucking garbage.
hehehhehe
Keep up the good work sir!!!
I dunno. Both of you caused a scene. I love seeing posers called out but….anyways lol
Good job, SFC McDowell. Hopefully, he won’t do that again.
Gabe Shiiiiiiit… if we talked to a SFC like that we would have gotten a field grade xD if he really is in the army he wont be for long rofl
I see they updated it and his Soldiers in his unit backed him up. However they need to square him away on disrespect of a Senior NCO!
Even if he was a soldier he wasn’t standing at ease while talkin to a Sr.NCO but was also disrespectful. All 8 up
I may be wrong but pretty sure the sfc was out of uniform so one he doesn’t have to stand at parade rest but I agree it was good he confronted the soldier to an extent making a scene was retarded as fuck on his part and he should know better as a sfc he should have just went to tsa and let them sort it out but wutevs every body seems to know everything about this as it is
could have been handled differently.
There is a couple major problems with this Article. One if youre not on base or on duty your rank and uniform mean nothing. The authority and privledge of rank is an apointed position, the indevidual does not hold the power, only the rank does. If youre not in uniform on base or duty, you aren’t an E7, youre a civy at the time.
If youre in a civy position you dont walk up and chew out people. It’s way out of line even if it is deserved.
This guy’s form is messed up, wearing the wrong rank, and his shoe laces arent tucked properly and he doesnt have his orders / Cac card.
But this is the wrong way to square a low enlisted soldier away in the wrong place and wrong time.
I am going to say one thing before I leave this alone. To everybody making negative comments about Theodore Smart.. None of you live in a perfect world and nobody is perfect. Everybody makes mistakes. Theodore made a mistake and clearly wasnt trying to come off as dishonorable. The person being disshonerable is Mcdowell for harrassment and attempting to trash the reputation of a soldier for something so minor. If he was so suspicious he could have just contacted the unit himself instead of making a huge scene. If he had a problem with his uniform he could have just politely told him to adjust it. Some of the things Mcdowell said that happened at the airport isnt even true. Theodore is an amazing man and is still learning about being a member of the Army Reserves. You all need to leave this alone and get a life.
That SFC that jerks off while starring at himself in the mirror! I can almost guarantee that this NCO has been waiting for an looking at everyone that he’s seen in uniform for this moment. There you happy to belittle a junior nco. Ahh and you were wrong too you soup sandwich it’s not even stolen Valor just a nervous young soldier! I hope that made your career, how about instead of looking for and searching for poss stolen valor cases and keep your ass kissing rank of yours and keep a look out for terrorist or bad and evil fuckers and stop a/or prevent a very bad scenario. That will get you at least 15 minutes of FAM not just these 2mins that this got you, and you are the 1 coming off as a Senior NCO as a pompas tool. Go drop a pvt tomorrow morning cause you got no cock looking like a dick! Yea I know what I just said , you like men sexually . I can’t read what I’m writing so I hope it makes enough sense
If you’re Stolen Valor and run into this Ole Gray Haired, Hardcore Veteran, I will make your day, EXTREMELY BAD. You’ve been forewarned.
Now, if you want to get mad, look at this real story!!!
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2015/08/20/army-kicking-out-decorated-green-beret-who-stood-up-for-afghan-rape-victim/?intcmp=hpbt1
[…] Glad SFC McDowell didn't get kicked off the fight or anything and glad he called that kid out. Senior NCO loses it on Dirtbag Soldier at Airport 1995 Javelin 367 1995 Evindrude 115 model:E115TLEOR s/n:G 03875685 Reply With […]
@james v Duffy you talk bout people reading the article then why don’t you?? meatcuff says right in guy wasn’t in ako at all and the guy has nothing but a dd214 n nothing else no orders promotion paperwork. not shit who’s the ranger Rick here rEally man get the fuck off ur high horse
Wow, dude putting hands in his pockets, spewing out profanity in front of civilians like that.
Bottom line, a CAC card is part of the uniform. If you don’t have it, you’re out of uniform. This guy had a lot more wrong with him than just that. SFC McDowell outing him in front of people might be distasteful to John Q. Public, but John Q. Public is typically an idiot who has no idea how hard you have to EARN that uniform and every badge on it. Good job Sarge! Hooah!
Ask for his TCS orders. He should have some sort of current order or a leave form.
I believe that the Senior NCO is the Dirtbag… He is a dissgrace for the US Army… Big woop he is chew up, correct him. I believe that he want to have another Stolen Valor video by behaving like an ass. Fuck this Senior NCO in the ass…
ok this would have been over in a minute if he would have just showed him is ID car, How do you travile without it?
Guys like the NCO right here are what is wrong with the military. Fix your rank is all you need. Not a filmed witch hunt for notoriety. He shouldn’t be praised by a website. Promotes dangerous confrontations in the future.
Way to go sfc
I’m gonna get some heat for saying this, but I’m in the Army. If i get approached by ANYONE off base in an unprofessional manner, demanding my information JUST BECAUSE something looks out of place on my uniform, it’s gonna get ugly QUICK. I’m not saying I’m going to assault anyone. I’m just going to give them ONE hard ass time and they will still NOT get what they want. They ccan take their power struggling ass on somewhere. Call the police, THEN I’ll present my CAC and THEY will get in trouble. I’m just an asshole like that.
With great respect to my fellow former NCOs, sometimes we have to look at the big picture. We’ve all been traveling, dog tired and a bit sloppy. We’ve probably all misplaced or lost stuff from time to time. It happens. There is now zero doubt this man was a soldier. A sloppy, tired soldier — but still a soldier. This senior NCO chose to make a huge scene because this soldier was sloppy and tired — a scene that reflected very poorly on the Army. Especially now that it is clear the target of his rage was actually a real soldier, and not a fake as he so smugly, vocally, and repeatedly accused in front of a crowd of civilians. (If nothing else, he owes the soldier an apology for that. We all serve — sloppy or clean pressed, fresh or exhausted, dirty or clean. Cut a brother some slack — especially when ripping someone up in public just really makes the service look worse than an unlaced boot or a few days growth of beard.
A few anecdotes. Once, in Iraq, I was hit by an IED and wounded. 28 pieces of shrapnel, and a uniform soaked in oil and transmission fluid from the blown up humvee engine. I got to Balad CASH, and after a few days in intermediate care they let me go walk around a bit. A smug, clean pressed E-6 jumped on me, screaming about how dirty my uniform was and how much of a dirtbag I was. (My uniform was covered in dirt, blood, oil, and shrapnel holes. It was my only one — hadn’t been replaced yet, and you don’t have a ruck of spare uniforms on your medevac.) He screamed at me at told me to pick up all the cigarette butts around the Balad CASH (even though I don’t smoke.) I was a disciplined soldier, I said “Yes, sergeant” and got to it.
Later, my second humvee was blown up. Again, my uniform was dirty and oily. I stopped by the boneyard to extract our shrapnel-riddled pro-masks and gear from the back. A lot of it was soaked in blood; flies were buzzing around drinking the pools of blood. The Warhorse base sergeant major (2004) came up and shredded me for being so dirty and unkempt. Said I was a disgrace and a shame to the Army.
After that, when I became a sergeant, I sort of decided to cut tired, dirty, unkempt soldiers a little slack. Usually there’s a reason they are tired, dirty, and unkempt, with a few days growth of beard. Field duty, combat duty, travel home to a sick mother or dead dad or baby being born… we all have our stories, our hardships. Good leaders and good sergeants understand this. A soldier in crisp, clean, pressed dress uniform is a soldier who is not returning from battle, or heading into it, or returning from repairing a truck, or heading out to repair one. A clean, pressed, crisp, perfect soldier is just heading to some air-conditioned office, to push paper and scream at tired, broken, exhausted, dirty, grease-stained, bloody soldiers on their lunch break.
What some of you (civilians) fail to understand while condeming SFC McDowell as in the wrong, it IS the place of every NCO to take action and make these corrections. NCO’s are responsible for the training and discipline of the military regardless of branch of service they are in. The supposed SP4 was ate up beyond belief and needed immediate correction. The person at fault here who should have kept his pie hole shut and been respectful is the SP4. Not SFC McDowell. The problem with our touchy feely give hugs military today is there are not enough NCO’s with the intestinal fortiutude to take action when needed. Not let things slide.
James V Duffy …. still chuckling at your attempt to act tough. Acting like that or attempting to “smash the NCO in his face” shows just how little military bearing you have and your total lack of respect. Poor excuse for someone in the military if you ever were. You may not like the guy or what he has to say, but you WILL respect his rank and position. Pull a stunt like that and you will get burried.
As a true veteran that struggles daily just to get basic services, and the benefits I am entitled to, it disgusts me when someone steals the valor of real veterans for their own selfish wants. I was forced to move back in with my Father this last Jan. because I couldn’t make rent and utilities due to my illnesses contracted via Desert Storm. My father and I don’t even have running water because of a buried leak in the water line prevents us from running the water and the repairs would be too much to bear. Yet this and other wanna be’s walk around and abuse MY rights, impersonating soldiers, getting thanked for service they never did. Two real reasons this should be illegal and a jailable offense. Security for one. We do not need anyone impersonating a military soldier, gaining access to area that are rightfully off limits to civilians for the security of all. Two, the goods and services they steal are supposed to go to real veterans, and soldiers, members of our society that give up their own freedoms and lives to defend our nation.
You hopefully all realize that although he was ate up, it’s seriously so much easier to replace a drivers license than it is a cac card. But he really should get his shit right. Anyone would of expected stolen valor and with it being in the headlines so often, no one would of believed him. And a good soldier would have ensured they were in proper uniform.
Knife hand that bitch!!!
Relatively simple request… produce an ID. However, the lack of respect shown to a senior NCO is more telling.
I feel like a good leader would have taken him aside and talked to him not cause a scene. They were both embarrassing.
If the SFC class wanted to do an on the spot correction he should have pulled him aside and informed him of the the need correction. If the soldier refused afterwords then a complaint with the athorities should have been filed , or if the soldier has proven himself and still will not make the corrections then his chain of command should be notifed of the the violations. In my opinion he was on a mission to record a stolen Valor offence. Both were very un professional while in a public setting.
If only this NCO knew this guy was actually a soldier I went to SIT with this guy
Danone else have to listen to the hodgie for 2 minutes?
.
I support the Sr. NCOs call. Stolen Valor is a real problem and I’ve seen several people attempt in on my way home on leave! It’s just disrespectful in my opinion. Respect is earned and you shouldn’t put on a fake uniform to get free stuff
“My army” “I’m a senior non-commisioned officer in the united states army”
Everytime I’ve ever heard an NCO utter those words, I knew right off the bat they were insecure pieces of shit high on their own power. My money is on supply or s shop …
SFC went about it completly wrong. I could tell that dude was an actual soldier, how ever ate up the dude appears to be. Sure as hell isn’t Infantry. That SFC is a pog, the soldier is a pog, happy friday. Let’s drink.
True Professionals “DO NOT LOSE” their Military Bearing…this is also a discredit to the Armed Services…I retired 5 years ago with 22 years in the US ARMY as a Senior NCO…and today’s Army is a Joke!
I think he really was a soldier. He was just ate up. Fuck that senior NCO. That’s not fake valor that’s just a soldier being inept. What’s the minimum ASVAB score
I have 17 years TIS. When I am off if I know I have to go somewhere after work, I will bring clothes to work and change. While I have pride to wear my duty uniform, I spend at least 8 hours a day wearing it and that is long enough? I also don’t want to draw the wrong type of attention.
Army personel look like dirtbags when they travel in a utility uniform especially the one he has on.
Well the dirtbag can’t cry racism.
Lol the Sfc say he had a wallet no wallet I saw lol he just had a lot of cards
This SFC is right on the money that nobody else picked up on. The upside down rank. The documentation dated from 2011 is another dead giveaway. The “girlfriend” has nothing to say about a thing.
hooah Soldier. NCOs exist for the sole purpose of keeping the honest folks honest. I would recommend that all civilian flight agencies automatcally “ping” everyone for fees, then prove otherwise. Those with the proper credentials can prove their way out of issues. Anything resembling not having it is a sure sign of a faker.
question, if he is a specialist…..and another person approaches and seems to know their shit, then states they are a non-com……wouldnt you stand at parade rest considering youre talking to someone who outranks you and can fuck up your day?
Good job SFC McDowell. His1SG needs to be contacted in the reserves or guard and the charge of disrespect to a senior noncommissioned officer need to be pushed forward. Sergeant continue being “The Bckbone of the Army”!! (RET SGM)
As a Non-commissioned Officer SFC McDowell would have been negligent had he looked the other way. We in the ARMY must follow Army Reg 670-1 (Wear and Appearance of Army Uniforms and Insignia) that is why it’s so easy for us to spot Coward wantabes Good Job!!!!!!!!!! To all you fake ass Cowards don’t put on a uniform unless you want everything that goes with it.
I could never understand the appeal of traveling in uniform. With all the shit going on right now I wouldn’t want to, best not to have a target on your back for some crazy when you can reap all the benefits of the uniform via a military I.D. Being a marine we are preached to about the many reasons we shouldn’t travel in uniform period, not just cammies. Its a security thing. Though dress/service uniforms are authorized most units stress not to bring that attention to yourself. Cammies are unauthorized outright but I think thats more for professional standard. I remember through my 5 year enlistment that not one day of those 5 years did I not count the hours until I could get out of that uniform. It wasn’t a pride thing or any opinion of the marine corps so don’t take that out of context. It was simply uncomfortable. They tell you why would you want to? Its work cloths.
Cousin/roomate is a mechanical engineer, all he wears khakis, dres shoes/boots(depending on job), and button up shirt because of company regulation. Overall its fairly casual compared to dress uniforms in the military. Yet the first thing he does is change when he gets home. Dads a mechanic and I have never seen him go out without showering and changing after working on cars all day. It just never made any sense to me to wear the uniform outside of work unless I was trying to intentionally impress people(Dress blues, guilty, MC birthday I did this allot with unit) or if it was work related. Uncomfortable, security risk, and no benefit that cannot be obtained in another just as easy fashion (Flash Military I.D./Orders) = no point. You don’t want to be chewed out in public, dont draw attention to yourself, period. Put the uniform folded nicely in a carry on bag and change when you need it on if you have no choice.
Great job, soon terrorists are going to be doing this, TSA needs to check for Military ID’s! and not let these guys through. Dude never served like many of us have, shame.
SFC McDowell from ARCENT stationed at MacDill AFB. 25B (Information Specailsit) who joined in Nov 2003. Part of C3EL with the Florida National Guard. Guys listed on the GAL and you can find him on LinkedIn and Facebook. I’m a veteran so my words would get the “who the fuck are you” response I feel. So if you’re in the serivce, out rank an E-7, and feel SFC McDowell handled himself inappropriately/unprofessionally, be a professional and correct him the way a professional corrects another professional. There is ZERO reason this happened, and even worse that it is in the public space now. Gives a bad image on how we treat each other in the service. And should be a lesson to NOT go around acting like you’re better than ANYONE else.
[According to members of Theodore Smart’s unit he is an actual soldier. He appears to be faking because “he really is that ate up.” ]
I can’t believe both of these clowns. SPC Smart should have known better, plain and simple. All Soldiers, regardless of rank, are taught from the onset of our military training to look presentable and act profesional. He failed spectacularly.
SFC McDowell also failed the Army. He’s a senior NCO; he should behave as such. Pull him aside and mentor this ate-up mess. His approach only made the situation worse. Way to go genius!
Yes this NCO was right to confront this dirtbag, but wrong to make a scene. The sad fact is, the Stolen Valor Act is no longer in law. It violated people’s right to freedom of speech so it was deemed unconstitutional in 2012. People can now legally get away with this crap so the law will be on their side. If they happen to actually be a soldier, take down their information and hunt down there unit to report them. Take pictures for the report. It’s illegal to wear unauthorized rank if that part was true, which would probably be why he didn’t produce a CAC Card. If the person is determined to be a fraud he’s not worth making a scene over, because in reality the second you walk away he gets a fresh start. Also, if you correct him, you give him information on how to do it better later and not get confronted. Plus making a scene is extremely unprofessional and looks terrible on the military. It makes the public see us as unprofessional, rude, and cocky and they remember that. It feeds into the stereotype that soldiers are just a bunch of loud obnocious meatheads. I would rather tell the person how sad and pothetic they are for impersonating a true soldier, just to get undeserved and unearned kindness from others. Make it hit home! If they don’t feel bad about it, it won’t change anything. If that doesn’t work… Well, it’s still better than making a public scene. I can’t deny though, doing these videos to people does deter others from trying it. I would just go about it so as to not incriminate myself as an NCO or my branch of service. Even though I do love yelling at people, being that I am a Drill Sergeant, but there is a time and place.
The fake must have been a democrat!!
Does anyone have the link to the YouTube version?. I can not get the video to play.
Who gave the right to question another soldier who cares if I want to wear a military uniform that was gaving to me from my uncle I want to wear am someone question me ? Nah it wouldn’t go well
Why would he even be carrying basic paperwork in that tiny backpack from 2011? Unless it was for fake proof.
Sapper these nuts!
Sappers are army dipshit
Jeff, no, wasn’t an NCO, almost but I got out instead to take care of my family. At that point in my life it was about making enough money and the Military didn’t pay much at all. So ya gotta do what you gotta do. I have 5 MOS’s, 3 of which I went to school for in the Reserves. Was a 12B, 71L, 75C, 95B and a cook!! Sapper, the other 2 were Personnel Service related, an MP and Cook. So I’ve had a rounded view of the Military. Loved it too! I just don’t get all “crazy” when i see a lunch box Larry. I’ve said things to people to correct their uniforms and had it done to me as well. And it’s always when you travel, sometime you forget something’s. Mine was I had unbuttoned my chest pocket and it was flapping in the wind. Lol! Had someone come up to me quietly and corrected me. We both laughed and I said thank you, to which he said no problem, it happens. Not sure if he was an NCO or not, but that’s how people/Soldiers should interact, not get all crazy. No?? We had to travel in Class A’s back then, no Camo. That guy’s head was so inflated he probably couldn’t fit into a K pot without the liner!!!! Lmao!! Oh, a K Pot is the old metal Army helmets which I wore in Basic. Not sure if you did.
Paul Durham, no, I wouldn’t get all “riled up” because I’m better than that. I would have said something to him, no doubt. But you wouldn’t be seeing it on YouTube because I would have def handled it the right way, not in that manner at all. He did it that way because of his ego, period. He was off the hook, sounded like someone who just killed their first deer!!! I got me one paw, ain’t it pretty???? Lmao!! Just teasing…
He might be ate up but I think this soldiers NCO is also to blame
Stick that PoG comment. Soldiers are a reflection of leaders in all branches of service. Combat arms that go around using the term PoG steam me. My trans unit left Iraq with plenty of action seen. So good night and remember stick that PoG crap.
As a former supply sgt in the US Army, I wouldn’t have called him out in public like that… maybe taken him aside showed ID and confronted him about things…. This SFC was in the wrong to cause a scene no matter what regulation was broken…. It is no civilians business that a soldier is breaking AR or anything of the sort for that matter so to film him and cause a scene was a wrong doing on the SFC’s part.
Although, this soldier was ate up…. It’s no business of the public…
can’t get it to play.
At the same time, if he didn’t correct a soldier he wouldn’t be doing his job. Now, in a public place like an airport he should have kept it private and not done so publicly.
All I can say that anybody that pretends to be a soldier is a disgrace to any branch of the military and to themselves as citizens of America. I didn’t do my time down range for someone to misrepresent the uniform I wear and great soldiers I’ve known who got blown up and died by VBIEDS and SBIEDS for this guy to do what he did. A soldier my ass. I wish I could bump into somebody like that so I could destroy him. This guy is a disgrace and a fraud.
He went right from high school into the military known him for a while anyone got something to say I’ll smash your dumbasses
His patch isn’t even on upside down. The dude calling him out is obviously lying about ever being a specialist. That’s the way that rank is worn.
The articles headline really needs to read … supposed NCO falsely accuses U.S soldier while causing scene at international airport dirt bag NCO gets so out of hand police used force to detain NCO because he was being such a nuisance to the public and safety of others
Theres shamming then theres being so damn ate up you look like Day 2 Basic.
Congratulations on printing an update, but this really needs to be removed. It’s absolutely ridiculous that McDowell felt the need to interject himself into someone else’s business & that this site felt the need to exploit the situation. Theo has always been a respectful & dutiful young man and doesn’t deserve this kind of representation on the Internet. This post is bullshit & so is this site AND McDowell for participating in half-truths and media sensationalism!
All you people defending this man and shaming SFC McDowell are morons. I’m a private in the army and I know better than this shitbag specialist. Your CAC card is a required piece of your uniform, no matter what branch of service you’re in. Anyone can have basic training orders, I know dudes who quit after week 1 who got to keep all their shit. Do your fuckinf research before you defend a shitbag. This is MY Army and being a private, Id still call this motherfucker out.
First and foremost this is what’s wrong with my army. If i approach you,tell you and show you my rank and you talk to me like that, I’m gonna smoke the shit out of you. You’re in uniform,you never lose your military bearing. Than you think you’ve got the right to “smash the E-7 in the face? Or you think the E-4 should be coddled? I told an E-2 I caught wearing earing while in pt’s I’d smoke him in front of his dad until he puked if he didn’t get them out. Bunch of bullshit. I’m a smash you in the face cause you can’t talk to me that way. My vaginal hurts.
These clowns were both in the wrong-both embarrassed the Army.
Wow I found this late. SFC Mcdowell is a tool. Every NCO or higher rank who is a good leader knows this. Look at the responsible comments from all of the good leaders below. This video is an example of the difference between being a leader, and harassment. Anyone that has served in the Army lately knows there is a fine line. One day it might be a smoking because you are late, the next it can lead to inappropriate comments, harassment, and sometimes violence. If SFC Mcdowell wanted to be a true leader, he would have quietly pulled the guy aside and talked to him like a human being, a fellow soldier. But instead he decided he needed to publicly embarass and deride this guy. Anyone who supports this video is an asshole. Just because we put on the uniform and sign the dotted line, we don’t give up our self respect, our dignity, or a need to be treated like a person. I watched a lot of shit in my time in the military, and I was at the business end a few times, and I can honestly say that toxic leaders like SFC Mcdowell above are a cancer in our military. When I graduated basic I stopped at a restaurant on the way home from the airport in uniform. I was carrying my gf at the time’s child and forgot to put my cover on. An SFC who was on leave saw me and politely pulled me aside and corrected me. He went on to point out the importance of wearing a uniform properly and even gave me his business card and offered help and assistance in the future with anything should I need it. That is how you lead. The crap in the video above is harassment, and it is unjustified. As a combat veteran I would relish the experience of seeing something like this happen because I have no problem telling an SFC or a Major or a damn general to shut the fuck up and piss off. False valor is wrong and they should be exposed, but this kind of disrespect shown towards one of our brothers in arms (as ate up as he may be) is unacceptable. If you ever, ever see someone being disrespected in this manner, do something, and say something. Military matters or not, SFC Mcdowell makes us all look like shit bags when his leadership consists only of harassment and degradation.
Why the hell was it his business where he was going. Let him know that he shiouldn’t be wearing his uniform in that condition and move on. As a former SNCO this seemed like a bit of a power trip.
a big hoahh SFC!
Just because your a E7 doesn ot mean your not a shitbag yourself. All you had to do was correct him. As a senior NCO you should also know not to case a scene like that without really knowing he is fake. You counsel in private last I checked. Yeah he is ate up and a shit head E4 or E3 if reports are true. That is why he is not a NCO. He is a TPU, many times TPU even though they should do not carry their CAC. Boots my shit comes out and sometimes I do not notice until someone says they are out. Rank upside down well that comes with being ate up and if he is really a E3 that would make since why he’d put E4 upside down. Both are in the wrong here.
Needs a haircut, no official orders to be traveling in uniform, boots laced improperly, disrespectful, undisciplined, rank upside down. Looks like a poser to me or someone that should be chartered out of the Army.
If that really was a senior nco, he needed to check himself, there are ways to carry yourself and confront someone other than making a scene.
Both of them misrepresented the service.