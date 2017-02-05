TEHRAN (FNA)- A senior member of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission and former Islamic Revolution Guards Corps official warned that the slightest aggression by Washington against Iran will be responded by razing to the ground the US military base in Bahrain.

“The US army’s fifth fleet has occupied a part of Bahrain, and the enemy’s farthest military base is in the Indian Ocean but these points are all within the range of Iran’s missile systems and they will be razed to the ground if the enemy makes a mistake,” Mojtaba Zonour, a former advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader’s Representative at the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), said on Saturday evening.

Stressing that Tehran has prepared its forces for asymmetric war and attained great achievements in the missile field, he said if the enemy fires a missile against Iran, the country will immediately retaliate it with firing a missile at Tel Aviv.

“And only 7 minutes is needed for the Iranian missile to hit Tel Aviv,” Zonour said.

His remarks came after US officials repeated threats to Iran in the last few days.

Yesterday, Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh played down the recent allegations by the US officials against Iran’s defense program, but meantime warned Washington to avoid hostile action or wait for a harsh response.

“If the enemy makes a mistake our roaring missiles will hit their targets,” General Hajizadeh told reporters on the sidelines of massive military drills dubbed ‘Modafe’an Harim-e Aseman Velayat’ (Defenders of the Velayat Skies) in Semnan province in Northern Iran on Saturday.

He pointed to the preparedness of the Iranian Armed Forces, and said, “Knowing the capabilities of our Armed Forces, I am to ensure you that foreign threats cannot do us any harm.”

General Hajizadeh pointed to the US officials’ remarks about Iran’s missile tests, and said Washington officials are only after “a pretext to show their animosity towards us; we are making round-the-clock efforts to defend our country’s security and if the enemy dares to make any mistake our roaring missiles will land on them.”

He also referred to the massive military drills in Semnan province, and said, “The main phase of the military drills of the aerospace air defense command started today after its successful accomplishment in the preliminary phase.”

He said that the military drills were held in an area of 35,000 square kilometers.

“All the equipment deployed in the air defense drills, including missile systems, radar systems, command control centers and electronic warfare were indigenous and made by Iranian experts and engineers,” General Hajizadeh added.

The IRGC Aerospace Force kicked off massive military drills dubbed ‘Modafe’an Harim-e Aseman Velayat’ (Defenders of the Velayat Skies) in Semnan province in Northern Iran on Saturday.

The new stage of the IRGC’s Aerospace drills kicked off after a five-day preliminary phase.

The massive drills are being held in an area of 35,000 square kilometers, and are aimed at demonstrating Iran’s power, intelligence command, and defense readiness to counter any threats.

Different types of missile and radar systems, which are designed and manufactured by Iranian experts and engineers with diverse ranges, were used during the exercises.

The missile systems used in the drills included Khordad-III missile system with a range of 75 kilometers and capability of targeting several targets at the same time, Tabas missile system with a range of 60 kilometers also capable of hitting multiple enemy targets and Sayyad-II missile system with range of 75 kilometers and capable of confronting the enemy’s electronic warfare.

The radar systems also used in the massive drills included long-range Qadir radar system with a tracking range of up to 1,100 kilometers, Matla al-Fajr radar system with a range of 500 kilometers and capable of tracking different kinds of aircraft and drones and Kavosh radar system with a range of 150 kilometers and capable of tracking air threats at low altitudes, including cruise missiles and different aircraft.

