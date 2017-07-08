The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) is headed to the house for a vote on a new bill that would seeks to create the U.S. Space Corps as a part of its agenda. If it passes it would be the first new branch of the military since the Air Force which was founded in 1947.

The NDAA lays out military spending every year and is usually unremarkable but this year was a different story and the House Armed Services Committee voted 60-1 in favor of the creation of the Space Corps, among other things.

According to CNN, “A Congressional committee is proposing that the US armed forces add a new military branch that would, quite literally, send soldiers out of this world.”

Screen shot from video

The U.S. Space Corps would fall under the Air Force just like the Marine Corps falls under the U.S. Navy.

The main responsibility of the Space Corps: “providing combat-ready space forces that enable the commanders of the combatant commands to fight and win wars.”

However there is one big problem the House will face if this bill is approved. Neither the secretary of the Air Force nor it’s chief of staff want a separate branch protecting the galaxy. The Air Force already has a Space Command , established in 1982, and senior Air Force officials don’t see the need for an ‘unnecessary change’ that will impact the existing efforts at protecting us in space.

Secretary Heather Wilson told reporters on June 21 that “This will make it more complex, add more boxes to the organizational chart, and cost more money.”

It seems the House has a big decision to make that will impact the future of our armed forces.

