National Guard troops who have heard rumors on the news about possibly being used to round up illegal immigrants can go ahead and put their deployment plans on hold- the Secretary of Homeland Security says it isn’t going to happen.

Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly ruled out the idea of a military operation involving pushing illegals out of the country, following meetings with Mexican officials on Thursday.

Kelly’s words counter those of President Trump -who only hours before called his new deportation policies a “military operation”- and a recently a leaked memo suggesting National Guard troops being used to round up illegal immigrants.

“There will be no use of military forces in immigration,” he said, urging the press that “at least half of you try to get that right.”

According to The Washington Times, Mexican officials were angered by the idea of swifter deportations of illegals by the United States, as well as requests to help the US stem illegal immigration more fervently.

