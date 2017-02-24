An Army veteran, currently serving as a Navy physician’s assistant, wen missing while skiing at the Hakuba Happo-One Resort, in the Nagano region of Japan.

Mattew Healy, 33, has been living in Okinawa with his wife, who is serving in the Air Force, and kids since 2015.

While skiing with his family, he reportedly never returned from his last ski run on Sunday.

“Cpt. Mathew Healy, Army Reserves, is an OEF Veteran with combat medic experience, a father of 2 children, a PA, Denver native, and avid skier,” said his family in a statement. “He has been skiing the Rocky Mountains since he was 5 years old and often does back country telemarketing.”

Scott Fehler, a close friend of Healy since sixth grade, started a GoFundMe page to “cover expenses for search and rescue efforts.” The campaign has raised almost $60k in just three days.

Senator Michael Bennet and Congressman Mike Coffman are working together with the Japanese consulate, state department, Air Force, and the U.S. Japanese Command to try and get American search and rescue crews to Japan, according to CBS 4.

