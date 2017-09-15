An Army veteran travelling with his Army veteran brother pulled off a prank on a bunch of Marines heading back to Camp Pendleton.

The Marines were sitting down to get some food at a restaurant at the Lake Havasu airport (about a 5 hour drive to Pendleton) while their aircraft refueled. Little did they know, the young kid who was approaching their table was sent on his mission by his Army vet dad and uncle.

Armed with a pack of crayons, the young man bravely walks up to the Marines and says, “my dad got you some appetizers.” According to the veteran, “One of the Marines actually ate one. It blew my nephew’s mind!”

For those who are on the outside of the joke, here are some memes to help: