A Tennessee State Senator and former Army Special Operations Flight Surgeon has been nominated by the President of the United States for the position of Secretary of the Army.

Dr. Mark Green -who served twenty years in the US Army after graduating from West Point in 1986- is currently serving as a Tennessee State Senator for the Volunteer State’s 22nd District, which covers much of the Fort Campbell area.

Green served as a special operations flight surgeon during the operation that involved the capture of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein and interrogating and providing the Iraqi leader medical care for six hours. In addition to his service in Iraq, Green spent time in Afghanistan and accrued several awards during his career, including the Combat Medical Badge, Bronze Star, Air Medal with Valor (x2), Air Assault Badge, Senior Parachutist Badge, Flight Surgeon Badge, a Ranger Tab and many others.

Reportedly tapped by President Donald Trump for the Army Secretary position, the move effectively ends Green’s current ambitions to run for Tennessee Governor in 2018.

According to The Tennessean, while the information comes informally from someone familiar with the president’s selections, a formal announcement is expected to come soon.

Green, who has been considered a suspected pick for some time, could not be reached for comment on Monday.

© 2017 Bright Mountain Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.