A sailor assigned to the cruiser Shiloh, whom Navy officials said fell overboard June 8, has been discovered hiding on the ship.

Presumed dead after going missing and prompting international search efforts, Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Peter Mims reportedly hid himself in one of the engine rooms, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

The Navy Times reports it’s unclear how Mims survived hold up for a week and reports Mims is scheduled to be been flown off the Shiloh for an evaluation.

Mims’ disappearance prompted a coalition, 50-hour search-and-rescue effort off the coast of Japan that included; Japanese Coast Guard and naval forces; helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft from the carrier Ronald Reagan along with a Navy P-8 maritime patrol aircraft; the destroyers John S. McCain and McCampbell and the Reagan itself, according to release from U.S. 7th Fleet during the search.

Japanese Coast Guard ship Kudaka also assisted in the search. A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship and a second Japanese Coast Guard ship assisted early in the search that combed more than 5,500 square miles of water off Japan, according to the Navy Times.

Navy officials from U.S. 7th Fleet did not immediately comment Thursday about Mims’ status.

