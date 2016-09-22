A US Navy Reservist was allegedly stripped of her security clearance after refusing to stand for the national anthem in protest.

The news came by way of a social media post from Black Lives Matter affiliate and Senior Justice Writer for the New York Daily News Shaun King, who gave insight into Naval Reservist Janaye Ervin’s side of the story.

King reported that Janaye Ervin was an eight-year veteran and an Intelligence Specialist in the Naval Reserves allegedly faced repression for refusing to stand for the national anthem.

According to King, “her security clearance has been revoked and she has even been threatened with jail.”

In an official statement on her Facebook page, Ervin said that “The Navy has decided to punish me for defending the Constitution and has taken away my equipment I need to do my Naval job,” claiming that the punishment stems from her refusal to stand on September 19th of this year.

In her statement, she goes on to say that “ I made the conscious decision to not stand for the Star Spangled Banner because I feel like a hypocrite, singing about “land of the free” when, I know that only applies to some Americans. I will gladly stand again, when ALL AMERICANS are afforded the same freedom.”

Popular Military reached out to Ervin for clarification, although she has yet to respond as this time.

