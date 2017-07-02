Russia’s Gremyashchy-class corvette, part of Project 20385, is seen before its June 30, 2017 launch in Saint Petersburg.

The Russian Navy has launched a new stealth Gremyaschy-class corvette in Saint Petersburg, boosting the country’s naval capabilities with “better seaworthiness and higher speed.”

Vladimir Triapychnikov, the Russian Navy’s shipbuilding chief, announced the news on Friday, shortly after the launch of the new multipurpose corvette.

“There will be a series of four ships and then we will move to designing and building even newer and more modern corvettes, with even more powerful systems as part of Project 20386.”

He further said that the new corvette has a new power unit, which makes it superior to the previous models of the project. “And most importantly, it is all Russian-made,” Triapychnikov added.

The corvette, which is smaller than a destroyer, is equipped with anti-ship and anti-submarine weapons and can provide naval gunfire in support for shore operations.

The Gremyaschy-class corvettes have a displacement of more than 2,000 metric tons, and are capable of dashing through water with a speed of up to 27 knots. Furthermore, their operating range is some 4,000 nautical miles and can carry 99 crew on board.

