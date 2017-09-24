A woman has serious injuries after a driver-less Army National Guard Humvee drove through a crowd of foodies at the Long Island Bacon Bash before hitting the woman and pinning her against a food truck.

The Humvee was parked on a hill at the bacon food festival when it somehow slipped out of gear, rolled down the hill and into the crowd, injuring 4 people, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

46-year-old Suzette Lamonica, who was pinned against the food truck, was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious injuries to her arm and leg.

© 2017 Bright Mountain Media, Inc. All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.