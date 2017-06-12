A video of an incident between two motorists in the mountains south of Colorado Springs has started to go viral. The recording, from yesterday, shows a couple sitting in their car after pulling over because of a man who apparently started the road rage incident.
Lyfe Engelhart and boyfriend Brandon Vega claim they were traveling into the mountains for a day of hiking when a man attacked Brandon.
Engelhart claims the man, identified as Chad Huntsinger, tailgated her boyfriend’s vehicle on Old Stage Road and pursued an physical altercation once their vehicles were stopped.
It is not clear if Engelhart or Vega did anything to provoke the incident because the recording starts after the vehicles came to a stop, but Huntsigner accused them of trying to run him off the road when he tried to pass their vehicle.
“So Brandon Vega and I thought it was the perfect day to go hiking up off of Old Stage road when this asshole started riding Brandon’s ass up the narrow dirt road,” Engelhart wrote. “Then when we parked he proceeded to assault him and say it was our fault.”
When the video begins, Huntsinger approached Vega at his vehicle’s window and said “what the f*^k is wrong with you?”
“Why you riding my ass?,” Vega replied.
“Because you would not get out of my way with your little car.” Huntsinger said. “I don’t care you have the [Subaru] WRX, get the f*&k out of my…,” he said as he punched Vega in his face.
After striking him again, Huntsinger said, “you’re a pu**y, I’m a combat veteran.”
While continuing his assault, he screamed, “I’m a pychco, bitch… why did you try to ram me off the road faggot?”
After the physical altercation concludes, a female in Huntsinger’s vehicle says she is taking him to the VA in what appears to be an attempt to get him to leave. According to his social media accounts, he served in the Army with the 82nd Airborne but some veterans question his claim of being a combat veteran.
“He was deployed but never saw any combat…. pretty sure he was chaptered out,” wrote an infantry soldier.
“I’m a combat veteran!!!! I’ve heard THAT shit said before…. The whole “war damaged me so I’m gonna’ act a FOOL” bit is hurting ALL of we vets. We’ve seen shitty things…Some have had to do shitty things… Some bring those memories home with them and ALL of us are changed forever. HOWEVER, regardless of our personal issues, we are in the world now and MUST adapt or suffer the consequences of our actions. Throw the “Medicated for your protection” patches, the “pissed off veteran” shirts. and all of the other crap that makes you (and me) look different to Joe Sixpack in the trash. He’s (and society) already skeptical of us. It’s hard enough adapting back to civilian life without the added nonsense. Regarding the possibility that Mr. Huntsinger is not a combat vet. Shame on him for using that unearned premise to try and somehow justify his behavior. NO honor there. My back is to him.
That’s pretty ignorant – then again, it’s probably coming from someone who’s never gone anywhere and never done anything except for play COD in his moms basement for too many years until she kicked your ass out. We joined and did our duty for our BROTHERS and SISTERS that we fought along side, not for some lame political agenda you think every person in the military automatically adopts once you sign the dotted line. We volunteered our lives to continue to allow know-it-all morons like you the right to speak what you think. Speak it man – that’s your right. But don’t expect anyone to look out for you when you’re up shits creek without a clue. I hope you feel unsafe tonight
The only thing dumber than pretending to have been in combat is actually having been in combat.
Hey, Jimsky…someplace there’s someone who went somewhere to murder people and steal their resources for you. Now flip the fuck out. You obviously don’t realize that our soldiers aren’t going anywhere or killing anyone for some POs named “Jimsky”. Most don’t go for the thrill and it damn sure ain’t about the money. But when they get where they are going, it’s all about protecting the person to their left and the person to their right, not protecting “Jimsky”. Get a fucking life and grow the fuck up.
Amen
I’m not like you at all…I’m not a pussy
Just like this Vet in the video is making Veterans look bad (to naive people) you [Jimsky and anyone else who speaks anything like this shitbird] take the cake for respresenting ignorant basement dwelling civilians, that can’t read at vocabulary level above “Xbox.”
At very least I can find peace in knowing that part of the Civilian population knows the difference between “invading” and “bailing out” other countries. They might work for the worthless ass media, but at least they made an effort to know wtf they were saying. How many times has anyone seen a spoiled millennial claim that we’re {still} invading Iraq? when in fact we we stayed well beyond the US mission because they wanted our HELP and we were there to train them to defend themselves..who tf came up with the idea that the military goes over there to kill innocent people? You think they just kick in doors at dinner time and POP grandpa in the face? Wtf is wrong with you?
How many of our people do you think we lost that were PROTECTING their civilians? How many of their own civilians do you think the Taliban/Al Qaeda/ISIS has killed? Wayyyyyy more than we have! Not to mention what started all of this was the random explosion on our Land that killed thousands of our civilians.
Get these potatoes some fucking picture books- maybe then they’ll get it. Or make a realistic video game. For fucks sake it’s so ridiculous that we have assholes claiming to be American’s spewing shit like this from their cockpockets.
Bottom line is- your parents failed, not only because you have zero respect for other people in general but Veterans- lay the path down for you to be act like a pants-shitting kindergartener. Pick up a fucking book and if you still can’t understand it- then think of it like this- if people didn’t voluntarily enlist, your bitchass name would be drawn from a hat and it would YOU over there using your body as a shield to protect their civilians from the worlds most vile creatures.
— TAKE NOTE that I do NOT want to be affiliated or thought of like any civilian who acts like this Shitbag. There are plenty of civilians who support our military and our Veterans, and most of us would kick their asses, but there’s always a Vet standing by saying “no no – he deserves the right to be a little prick.” It figures.
Enjoy that Freedom Jimsky! This is me enjoying mine- FUCK you!
My kindest sarcastic regards-
Someone who has years of experience helping Vets & Active duty with any administrative or benefits process and happens to be a Female Civilian with bigger balls than you.
Jimsky,
I know you probably didn’t realize it but June 6 was the 73rd anniversary of D-Day, the Alied invasion of Normandy.
Thousands upon thousands of young men stormed the beaches suffering catostrophic losses to free France from their Nazi occupation. They didn’t do it for money or a thrill, they did it to save us from the Nazi’s, to save all of concerned europe.
Those young men did not murder anyone, they killed the enemy wherever they could find him. They liberated entire countries and hundreds of thousands of victims of Nazi atrocities. The Nazi’s were murders, we killed as many of those bastards as we could until they surrendered.
If not for men like soilders, you would be speaking German, so shut the fuck up about things you know nothing anout. Read some history to try to gain some basic knowledge of war. Hate your politicians, every single one except Maxine Waters voted for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Go tell the French and The British how being a soilder is a cowardly, selfish act.
You will soon be converting to Islam or killed if not for young men and women willing to fight and die. Now shut the fuck up about things you are ignorant about.
While I dont condone this dude being a jerk, this women is going to get her lil boyfriend killed! You can CLEARLY tell she’s the instigator. Dude, if you’re reading this…leave her before you get hurt for real!
Sir, I was thinking the other way around. She has bigger balls than he does. She should leave him.
Leave him for who? Someone like Chad Huntsigner? Did you see the girl in his truck? Probably scared out of her mind that she’s the one that he’s going to take this frustration cause by this whole incident out on. If he assaults random kids that are half his size for how they drive, how do you honestly think he treats her?
Good for the girl recording this for not being a doormat and being with a kid that’s obviously a nice guy, even if he looks like a typical douche.
My family is full of military men and this Hot head right here gives The HONORABLE Soldiers a bad rap!! Why would you harm the very people you signed up to protect! I don’t think the girl was an instigator at all! Her man just physically assaulted, its obvious he wasn’t going to calm down, he kept trying to justify hitting him and the road rage, and then would randomly go into minor fits of rage and approach them again as though he was going to hit him again! She’s trying to talk some sense into him telling him to stop setting a bad example for his kid, telling his wife to help instead of just watching, and explaining that he was the issue!! Why should she just have to shut her mouth? When she brought up the kid and brought up jail, that’s what made him calm down a bit and walk to the car!! He would’ve still been going crazy if she wasn’t talking !! Don’t try to stray away from the obvious issue, which is this crazed man who never should have approached their car to begin with !!!
He’d be shot with hollow points the second time he attempted to punch me in the face.
I bet that punk ass was driving like a dumb ass. If I would have been there I would have had the vets back. Dumb 20 something’s
So your solution would be to assist the man doing the assaulting and not help the man who’s being assaulted.
Says the imbecile.
Im surprised you’re even able to get up in the morning with all that dumb in your head.
The kid has a tongue ring, wears a white hat, and drives a WRX. He’s a total douchebag and was blocking traffic. I know the type and have dealt with these privileged little sh*t stains before.
You are commenting without knowing the whole story. Maybe he was going the speed limit, some people can’t handle driving safely.
Don’t care how the kid was driving or if he looks like a typical douchebag, you don’t walk up to him and sucker punch him through his window.
Good way to get shot in this day and time!! I’d had put a bullet in his head and told him his combat days are over!! Of course he probably knew that kid he was attacking wasn’t going to fight back and that’s why he act so so tough!!
If this guy doesn’t stigmatize vets, some of these comments sure do.
I agree
You can feel their frustration and anger. They take it out on the rest of us instead of questioning wtf the real reason was that they were thousands of miles away terrorizing innocent women and children.
I’m surprised they didn’t link the video…
https://www.facebook.com/lyfe.engelhart.52/videos/853406708140994/
There’s a major epidemic with kids barely getting through high school and then enlisting in the military. People think the military changes them, but there are some idiots that can’t be changed.
It doesn’t surprise me when I read a story like this… this guy was probably a fuck up before he joined and currently still fucks up.
Good on the kid for having that much restraint. Judge him for the car he has, sure, but I will 100000x judge the ZOGbot over his shitty childlike behavior before I judge the kid that got hit and still kept his cool.
This is probably the dumbest fucking comment on here.
So what was your goal now that clearly Trannies hate you, Veterans hate you, As a civilian I speak for the majority that we hate your type too. Hell- you probably hate you.
Lord help you if the shit ever hit the fan, you’d be helpless guarding your entertainment center fiddling with your tiny schmuch wishing you had a friend. Smh.
Sad day. I bet you’re one of those boys with big Johnny Bravo hair and skinny jeans huh? That’s too bad.
LOL 😂
It’s plain to see who the real pussy/bully POS was. If you think it’s a sign of bravery to go around picking on kids half your age and weight then you need to be locked up along with Chad Huntsigner.
big words coming from a key board warrior, I will ill give you 100.00 to make that comment again infront of someone serving in the military that you don’t know and video it, then posted to social media so everybody can see it but it can’t be one of your friends. Cause they know your a coward and will not do it.
Well said.
Regardless of being front line, if you participated in a campaign, whether behind lines or whatever, you are a combat veteran. You supported combat doing your duty, that makes you a combat veteran. People have the term confused as if you have to be firing bullets. Aerial drones, the pilots, are COMBAT veterans. They partook in combat. So, this really shouldn’t be debatable because alot more veterans than you think, what you think is a combat veteran, is indeed a combat veteran.
I’m a vet and I have to say that he does not represent 99% of us. This douchebag has an extensive criminal record. He’s strangled a 14 yr old girl. Assaulted a woman. Assaulted a government official. DUI, Marijuana possession. https://bustednewspaper.com/cases-criminal-1547774-1984148
Ah, yes. This is what our military has become. Honor? No. Not at all. Just pay and benefits and entitlement. And rage. Sign up for the military kiddies! Then you can end up like this PoS.
Stereotypes are for weak minded people.
I bet you think all black people are criminals too huh?
All white people are psycho serial killers?
I don’t even wanna know what you think of the brown people.
Luckily, majority of the Civilian population knows that “one bad Apple doesn’t ruin the bunch” but I guess then again, we have to have our bad apple too- which means I’m wasting my time speaking to it.
Dumbass.
These kids where drinking and driving watch the video right after the kid gets hit she says get the plate number and just before she gets out of the car she puts a beer bottle behind in the floorboard it’s really fast but you notice if you’re paying attention I have without a doubt that these kids did start the whole thing and you’re like catching the ass end of the video and we all have seen those kind of people when you get ready to pass him and they’re driving slow then all the sudden they want to have a lead foot and drive like everyone else. I would’ve taken the driver and passenger of the blue car and given them breathalyzer test and a ticket for open container.
I bet that kid watches how he drives for now on, Society did what his father should’ve done along time ago and that’s whooped his ass.
It was more likely that Chad was drunk and stoned at the time of the incident.
Huntsinger Chad Hampton
1048 Avondale Dr
Lowell
NC
28098
1988
W
M
11-06-2012
5405: DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED 20-138.1
3550: POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ 90-95(D)(4)
I came here to ensure that Vets knew NOT ALL CIVILIANS feed into the stereotypes, not just of Veterans but numerous groups.
Instead I find a bunch of stupid ass civilians making us look even worse than the the ogre in the video!
Jesus- now im pissed that all the badass overly entitled little brats that never got their asses whooped or learned any sort of respect, patriotism or how to read a fckn newspaper are all grown up with internet access and these comments make it apparent!
I hope every one of you that’s here to say disrespectful shit about our military chokes on your cereal while you’re alone in your parents basement.
Ps – normal- respectable civilians, hate you too.
You sound as if your criminal record is as long as Chad’s
https://bustednewspaper.com/case-details-criminal-6002012050490
Spare a thought for Chad Huntsigner’s partner. Not for nothing did she stay silent while Huntsigner went insane. I have a feeling it won’t be the last time we’ll hear of them.
Damn….this Jimsky fellow sure knows how to lay down the “truth”……in an anonymous setting where he doesn’t have to face any sort of direct confrontation over what he says. The scientific term for that, I believe, is called being a bitch.