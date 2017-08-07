The man who is accused of concealing the death of a Georgia veteran of the Iraq war is still at large following a change of heart about turning himself in.

31-year-old Brad Clement has been charged in connection with the death of Chase Massner, whose remains were potentially found under a concrete slab in Clement’s former home’s backyard at the beginning of the month. Authorities suspect the body to be that of Massner, who reportedly went missing from the location.

Prior to vanishing, Clement told a local news station that he is being framed.

“I didn’t put it there,” Clement reportedly said of the remains, which have yet to be positively identified as those of Chase Massner. “I mean I don’t know how…it would get there. It’s a big…yard.”

Clement -who no longer owns the property- then agreed to turn himself in, though he has since disappeared.

Clement claimed he had only known Massner for a few months when the veteran and father of two decided spend the night with him at his home prior to disappearing. Clement and Chas had only hung out on a few occasions (through a mutual friend) and invited the veteran over after learning that Massner was having marital problems.

When Clement left to run errands, he took Massner’s mobile phone so that Massner could not leave. Upon arrival, he returned the phone and went outside to start a grill. Upon re-entering the house, Clement claims Massner was gone.

Chase’s estranged wife, Amanda Massner, claims her husband communicated with her until 11:38PM, when all communications came to an abrupt end.

While Clement remains on the run, Massner’s mother, Stephanie Cadena, begged the person of interest over social media to turn himself in.

“Brad Clement, for God’s sake, STOP!” she said. “You spoke to me face to face and even hugged me! If you’re not guilty face us and show us the truth! You love your Mother and Chase Massner loved me! But Chase is no longer here to speak, you are! Please step up and do the right thing!!!”

According to CrimeOnline, Cobb County authorities say that anyone with any information on Clement’s whereabouts should dial 911 immediately.

Police say he could be traveling in a blue 2003 Honda Civic with Georgia tag PHB5724.

According to Cadena, “A concerned citizen has offered a $1,000 reward for anyone who provides information to the capture of Brad Clements.”

We need your help! If you have any information on the whereabouts of James Bradshaw contact @cobbpolice1 @CobbSheriff #WANTED @mdjonline pic.twitter.com/hiLwhwgK2j — Cobb Co. Sheriff (@CobbSheriff) August 5, 2017

