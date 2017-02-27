The father of a Navy SEAL killed in the Trump Administration’s controversial Yemen intelligence raid is demanding an investigation, asserting that the administration is wrong to discredit those who raised questions about the raid.

When William “Ryan” Owens was returned from Yemen in a casket, his father, William Owens refused to see President Donald Trump and demanded answers for the reportedly botched intelligence raid.

“I told them I didn’t want to make a scene about it, but my conscience wouldn’t let me talk to him,” Owens said Friday from his Florida home.

A veteran himself and a retired law enforcement officer, Owens was assured that his son was killed early on in the deadly ambush that took place prior to the SEALs reaching their objective.

Still, Owens wants to know why the administration allowed the raid to take place less than one week into the new president’s term.

“Why at this time did there have to be this stupid mission when it wasn’t even barely a week into his administration?” he asked. “Why? For two years prior, there were no boots on the ground in Yemen -everything was missiles and drones- because there was not a target worth one American life. Now, all of a sudden we had to make this grand display?’’

The White House has reportedly not addressed his criticisms, though they did mention that the Department of Defense conducts reviews of missions that cost American lives. In previous press conferences, the Trump administration -namely White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer- has called the mission a success and criticized those who speak out against the raid, claiming that doing so is a disservice to Ryan Owens’ memory.

“Don’t hide behind my son’s death to prevent an investigation,” said the elder Owens. “I want an investigation…The government owes my son an investigation.”

Meanwhile, 21-year old SEAL veteran Don Mann claims that some reports show that SEAL commanders had the ability to abort the mission upon being compromised, but went ahead with it anyway.

“The SEALS, unlike other forces, make their decision on the ground and that decision -in this case- cost a life, which is very very tragic, but that’s war,” Mann said. “These people are good human beings. It weighs heavily on them. Seeing one person die, especially a teammate or friend, is beyond comprehension.”

While Mann can empathize with the Owens family, he feels they shouldn’t get wrapped up in the politics of the matter.

“Nobody knows the truth of what happened except the person on the ground. When politicians get it, they warp it far from the truth,” he said.

Despite this, the elder Owens -who admitted that he did not vote for the president- won’t be satisfied until his questions are answered.

“I think these are valid questions,” he told the Miami Herald. “I don’t want anybody to think I have an agenda, because I don’t. I just want the truth.”

According to the Chicago Tribune, White House Deputy Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the Trump administration is likely to launch an investigation in an effort to honor the request.

“I haven’t had the chance to speak with him directly about that, but I would imagine that he would be supportive of that,” Sanders said of President Trump.

