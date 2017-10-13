Retired Brig. Gen. Chris King looked out at his audience Thursday and said it was the students among them who persuaded him to come to Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus to talk about climate change and environmental security.

“My focus is the students because they’re going to live with the struggle and consequences,” he said.

King, former head of the Department of Geography and Environmental Engineering at the U.S. Military Academy and former dean of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, spoke about “Climate Change: A Critical U.S. National Security Assessment” as part of the Civic Luncheon Lecture Series.

“Climate change is not only an environmental issue — it’s also a public health issue, a threat to national security and an economic challenge of considerable magnitude,” said Greg Stephens, associate professor of business management, who introduced King.

King described it as “a very, very complex problem with many facets that requires the deepest levels of thinking.”

“We’re not talking about whether global warming is real,” he said. “It’s real because it’s been measured.” He said the atmosphere would be even hotter if 90 percent of the heat wasn’t being absorbed by the ocean, causing coral reefs and other marine animals to die.

Sea ice declining

Natural changes in the climate are caused by variations in the sun’s energy, the reflectivity of the Earth’s atmosphere and surface and changes in the greenhouse effect caused by atmospheric gases. He said the rapid pace of change now, as well as the unprecedented concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, prove that humans have had a hand in the changes occurring by burning fossil fuels.

King said Arctic Sea ice is declining at a rate that is at “light speed in geologic change.”

Although recorded weather data only goes back to the 1880s, scientific discovery has shown through evidence from tree rings, ice core samples and carbon dating that the effect humans are having on the planet hasn’t happened in the last 800,000 years.

“We’re very cavalier in taking recorded data and making it sound like it’s the whole thing — it’s not,” King said. “We have 800,000 years of ice core sampling recording temperatures and the amount of carbon dioxide.”

Wide effects

He said the melting of the polar ice caps has implications for sea water levels as well as national security.

“We have lost the ice on the north part of the world,” he said. “We didn’t have to worry about defending the Arctic Ocean and North Pole. Now you can navigate through there. The range of problems that creates for us just militarily are significant.”

He said the climate is controlled by thermodynamic, chemical and biologic systems all acting together, but the understanding of how those systems affect each other has been greatly enhanced in the past 25 years. Climate change, which is evidenced by scientific facts, should have no political affiliation. He said he wished the Koch Brothers, who have spent millions over the past 15 years funding a campaign to deny climate change, were in the room.

King said he became concerned about climate change and its effects on environmental security when he was traveling the world for 36 years during his active duty with the Army.

“I was in beautiful places like the middle of Africa, the middle of the Amazon jungle, Afghanistan, the Middle East and other nice places you do not go to on your vacation,” he said. “My military experience taught me, in the places I was going, those people were stuggling pretty much on a day-to-day basis to get clean water, to maintain their health and to find food.”

He said climate change, which is making dry places even drier, will only compound unrest and suffering. The 7.3 billion people on the Earth now are already struggling just to meet basic human needs.

King said the threats to clean water supplies are the scariest, and within 20 years, water scarcity could threaten the lives of billions of people. Resources like water are already becoming a source of major conflict and present particular challenges in the Middle East.

“Syria, Lebanon and Iraq get all their water from Turkey,” he said. “Why do the Turks not want the Kurds to have their own country? Because their own water comes from where the Kurds live. That’s the kind of strategic problems that these kinds of environmental security issues create.”

