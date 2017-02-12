Feb. 12–Retired U.S. Air Force Major Thomas Maffei was found guilty of two counts of attempted first-degree murder of his estranged wife and father-in-law, according to WSVN.

In 2012 Maffei shot Katherine Ranta Maffei, his wife, and father-in-law twice in her Coral Springs apartment, according to WSVN.

Maffei was prescribed a high dosage of oxycodone that day from the Veterans Affairs clinic in West Palm Beach for his post-traumatic stress disorder, WPLG reported.

“I don’t think he’s gotten the help he needed,” Fred Haddad, Maffei’s attorney, said during the trial.

The shooting happened in the middle of a divorce with his wife and custody battle over their 4-year- old son, according to WPLG.

Maffei faces 25 years in prison.

