A peaceful Colorado evening at Fort Carson was interrupted on Thursday after reports of an alleged shooting forced a lockdown on post and left one injured.

The shooting was reported to have taken place in the center of the installation leaving one individual injured. Despite earlier reports of an active shooter situation and a subsequent lockdown, Fort Carson authorities claimed there was no active shooter crisis and did not disclose how the single casualty was injured.

A message sent out to personnel at the base stated the incident occurred at building 7412.

“Based on our assessment, there is not an active shooter situation; however, all personnel are sheltering in place and all gates have been closed to in- and outbound traffic while the situation is being investigated,” officials said in a statement.



The lockdown lasted all of one hour and was lifted upon determination that the situation had been contained and the suspect involved had been taken into custody.

“The shelter in place order has been lifted at Fort Carson and all gates and facilities are open,” US Army Fort Carson said on Facebook. “A suspect is in the custody of Fort Carson law enforcement and the incident is under investigation.”

According to Dani Johnson, the chief of media relations at Fort Carson, the injured individual is reported to be in stable condition.

The incident comes just one day after California’s Travis Air Force Base was locked down following a report of an active shooter, which ultimately turned out to be a false alarm.

© 2017 Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.