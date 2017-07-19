When Air Force veteran Matt Marentette, with young family in tow, was traveling to Myrtle Beach via Detroit, it’s a safe bet to think he never though he’d encounter a trash-mouthed, vile Detroit woman.

Marentette, a Michigan native, and his family sit quietly and record while a woman, who has a vocabulary that can make the most vile of people cringe, rants after being told by aircrew she has to wait to use the restroom.

“This is my town — been born and motherfu%^&*& raised,” she proudly proclaims, “Detroit town runnin this bitch,” as Marentette’s camera keeps rolling.

In slang that would take a genius to decipher, she’s tells a plane full of passengers, “I’m going to go home and smoke me a joint…that’s what I do. Sh%&, I make $800 a week…do what you do.”

She notices Marentette filming her vulgar diatribe then tells him to go look up the word “Keazar” -which has no clear definition- but she knows because she, “knows her history boo boo.”

“I am a black woman, a black queen, a black motherfu%^&*& queen — you gunna motherfu%^&*& respect me.”

The coup de gras comes when Marentette responds directly to her about how she’s teaching his kids her foul language — this is when her eloquence really shines through.

“Yo kids gunna learn on they own, that’s what you white, racist motherfu%^&*& do.”

If you’re planning on flying the friendly skies, or a destination wedding to Detroit — you might want to make other plans because like the lady says, “it ain’t got sh%& to do with you.”

Last month, the passengers of a Delta airlines flight from Phoenix to Detroit -recorded by a different Air Force veteran- refused to wait in their seats while the body of an airman exited the aircraft.

