A military police officer in the National Guard could not help but to question a purple-haired woman about her service as she traversed a WalMart parking lot with an appearance that could easily give a CSM a heart attack on the spot.
Judging by her appearance, she is either another case of stolen valor or on her way to get her head completely shaved before reserve duty. Considering she is sporting a 101st Airborne patch, it is not likely that she is a member of the Army Reserves or National Guard.
The MP recording the video stated he accidentally asked her if she was “82nd Airborne” during the confrontation – suggesting he saw her 101st patch but became flustered in the heat of the moment.
How many appearance violations can you spot? We spotted at least 5!
Huge ear jewelery, unzipped shirt, loud hair dye, out of shape.
Round is a shape!!! All shapes matter!
So what started this…. This wanna be… WHERE IS HER COVER…….. OUT OF UNIFORM.. SHE IS OUTSIDE
Just one question for y’all. As per definition, Stolen Valor isn’t wearing the uniform, because let’s face it, anyone can go and wear the uniform. It’s wearing the uniform to benefit from it to include financial benefits and/or gifts because of the uniform. So, please explain to me, how, by simply wearing the uniform, is she stealing valor? Again, by legal definition, wearing the uniform is not stealing valor.
She is going into a store mist likely to get a discount..abd why would you even try and defend her..by the way..you cannot go wearing a full uniform with patches and or name tags..she us impersonating a sikdier..people in the street would think she is a soldier..take off the blinders
Walmart doesn’t condone discount to for military, only Walmart employees so it isn’t stolen Valor besides the new regulation uniforms a already being issued so the are being sold in flea markets everywhere. I would hope that U.S citizens would know better than to think she is a soldier
Derrick, you are right Walmart stores do not give military discounts, but the Smart Style Salons inside of Walmart do. As far as the uniform is concerned. Any time you wear a name tag, military branch tag, and unit tags, that makes it an actual military uniform and it IS illegal. Those are the things that distinguish military from civilian and that alone makes it stolen Valor. Most civilians have no clue about regulations of uniforms.
Where did uou get your misinformation from? It is not illegal for a civilian to wear a uniform with name, insignia, or rank. It is only illegal for military to wear an improper uniform. Civilians only get held liable when they get or attempt to get finanancial gain from it.
Correct Mark the u.s. Army tag suggests”official” status and is illegal although, sadly, that law has not been enforced since the 1960s we have liberals and hippies to thank for that travesty !
U. S. Army Military Police (retired)
Derrick, I did leave one thing out of the uniform. You must also show your rank.
It’s regulation not illegal to be out of regs
Here is the federal statute
http://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=Wearing+army+uniform&f=treesort&fq=true&num=0&hl=true&edition=prelim&granuleId=USC-prelim-title10-section771
Debate over …….
I’ll answer that. Impersonating a soldier is just like impersonating an officer. Yes anyone can wear a uniform from a thrift store but not patches and military insignia. That is stolen valor do you have any idea how much ppl like to do for military just by spotting us walking around. You don’t know what she was up to but she wasn’t def wrong
You simply do not wear patches you’re not entitled to.
It’s the same sort of thing as wearing a bikie jacket. You don’t belong to them. You don’t wear it.
Damn right.. I ain’t going around wearing the lost MC vest around.. I’d be dead in 72 hours..lol
I agree with you. She can not wear that uniform at all if she’s not in the military. No different than wearing a police uniform.
I can’t believe the number of spelling and grammatical errors from the haters posting comments about this woman for simply wearing a uniform she likely got at a flea market, or possibly actually earned. There are so many things in this world to focus your energy on. Why hate on someone you don’t even know. Shit like this is why we are at this point in our country. What happened to people just minding their own fucking business and going about their day? She wasn’t bothering a soul.
IF she earned it she wouldn’t be wearing it like that looking like shit
Breaking federal law and presenting a bad image
http://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=Wearing+army+uniform&f=treesort&fq=true&num=0&hl=true&edition=prelim&granuleId=USC-prelim-title10-section771
Making the army look bad by wearing an improper and illegal uniform
Bothers me and my brothers and sisters in uniform along with veterans !
Randall your comment is ridiculous. We take pride in what we do and the ones that we stood next to that have died. To have someone put the uniform on like they serve is spitting in the face of all of us. If you want to support then there are clothes to support the military. You can even have old uniforms that we have had but not current.
To have patches on the uniform is impersonation. I really don’t mind if they wear it but DO NOT put patches on it. I would take them off and someone can video tape me doing that not questioning them.
Have a problem call the police, but I bet they won’t. Ahaaaah!!!!
Keith you are 100% incorrect. In fact just like police officer’s uniforms no one is allowed to wear an official military uniform to include patches unless you are currently serving in the military! She’s stealing valor by unauthorized use of the military uniform in hopes of gaining some sort of benefit, why else would someone wear it? Have you ever served? I am pretty sure you have not or you wouldn’t be this ignorant!
Keith and Tom: I suspect she uses this uniform to commit fraud where she might obtain financial benefit of discounts offered by many big box stores for military service. The stolen Valor Act is not specific as it addresses awards. Tom: She should be ashamed wearing a uniform bearing the 101st Airborne Division patch. I served with 2/501 101st Airborne Division as combat infantry in ’69 and ’70. I cannot stand those that take liberty with so precious a government service. I wear my CIB, Bronze Star With V-device for valor with Oak Leaf Cluster for multiple awards, and sometimes my many other medals. Call the cops because if I run into such fakers well I can’t say……
She has mental issues. She has no idea that wearing that will get everyone’s panties in a wad. She doesn’t comprehend things like everyone else.
This is intilerable. And to defend this shit sandwhich is ludacris. You arent military? Dont be a damn tool and disrespect everyone thats earned it and especially those that have died wearing it.
It stolen valor because regardless of the facttrying weather your getting gifts or not if you didn’t raise your hand and serve and protect this country then you don’t need to be in that uniform. I had brothers and sisters whohave died beside me in combat
spoken like someone who never had to wear it, it makes us look bad. Your not allowed to die your hair in the service.
Keith, while it may not be stolen Valor (according to you), which I am almost certain to assume it is in an attempt to get military discount as most people don’t know better when they see someone in uniform, but it is impersonating a soldier and that is a federal crime which can have a sentence of up to 25 years in jail….. so yeah being that I have served and seeing someone disrespect the military in such a manor really pisses me off. If this was a person actually in the military and they are confronted and asked their unit or their commander they are obligated by the UCMJ (Uniform Code of Military Justice) to give the information. Believe me if I saw this woman and she would not answer those questions I would be calling the police to have her arrested, and if she did answer those questions I would be sending the video to her commander to have her punished for so many obvious reasons.
so you can’t wear camouflage because reasons?
In this case I’m pretty sure she’s wearing it to gain something for herself, which is wrong on so many levels🇺🇸
you can ware camouflage all you want, but if its a United States Government Issued Military Uniform with all patches representing a unit or Brigade, along with rank and insignia, this is a Felony be cause you impersonating or giving the impersonation
that your a United States Solder on Active or reserve duty.
Well I wear all my shit and I was in. Usually when I’m hunting. If it’s a felony 30 yrs later then arrest me. She’s a tool. Let it go.
Hey Gken, you obviously are NOT proprietary military or you would know that the UCMJ does prohibit wearing of your nane tag, rank, etc except on certain occasions, and then with a “retired” pin. You’re a TOO if you do this and I’ll call anyone I see doing tbis.
Civilians aren’t subject to the UCMJ. Also, courts have ruled that the wearing of the uniform is a protected 1st amendment right. Now, if you try to gain monetarily or otherwise run a scam then that would be fraud. I’m sorry that it offends you, I don’t like it either. But, it is what it is.
You can wear any kind of camouflage you want but not with a name, rank, unit I.D. That’s impersonating a government employee. There are benefits given to those who have taken the oath to defend our country. Rightly deserved. Have you ever thought of giving your time to serve your country. I have and did. 3 years U.S. Army, 4 years U.S. Army Reserve, 2 years Georgia National Guard.
According to manual, no you can’t wear any part of the uniform. In fact the only uniform you are authorized to wear is the version of Class A uniform at your ETS or current one.
And only for activities of a military nature like military parades.
You can wear camouflage, as ugly as it may be in a fashion statement. But you can not wear a military uniform just to get some kind of benefits. Therefore she Would be stealing valor that she does not deserve and has not earned. And to all those that have actually served I want to say….THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE AND KEEPING AMERICA SAFE.
idiots that have never served to have an opinion what a bunch o douches….btw military police 18th brigade vietnam 69-70
no hat either
You mean Cover. It’s called a cover, not a hat.
In the Army, it’s headgear, not ‘cover’.
^^ Uhm, since when? Currently AD. 16 Years in. We say both headgear and cover.. Don’t talk about shit you don’t know.
Sorry you are wrong and I will give you an example.
1. When you are under a cover you can remove your headgear/patrol cap.
2. When you are inside a building you remove your headgear not cover.
3. When you salute, you do not salute to your cover.
Look up cover vs. headgear. Not saying your wrong on what you guys call it, but you guys are not utilizing the proper term.
Way 2 correct them rock on 🤘
She’s /he’s just retarded.
not being Army Im stiff offended by her wearing the uniform in that manner 78-80 40th SPS 80 -82 342nd ParaRescue training Squadron 82-84 33rd Rescue Squadron
Maybe the law should be that all surplus uniforms cannot be sold with patches and that patches cannot be sold to the public. I do not see stolen valor. I see someone wearing durable and inexpensive ‘clothes’ they bought from a surplus store, legally. Not for one minute, with purple hair, would I believe this person to be a soldier, but then I don’t work a Walmart either.
Sale to the public of the items tou stated and more is prohibited, it’s actually in the regulations.
Sadly those regulations don’t apply to civilians.
“Durable…” Clearly you’ve never worn ACUs. I’m not implying you have or haven’t served, simply not when ACUs were in use…or you’d know they were garbage there tear easily.
http://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=Wearing+army+uniform&f=treesort&fq=true&num=0&hl=true&edition=prelim&granuleId=USC-prelim-title10-section771
The problem is not wearing the uniform. The problem is, what is the purpose of her wearing the uniform in public. The only reason she would wear it in public is to attempt to receive a discount, which is illegal. Is there another reason she would wear that in public?
Agreed 100%
It’s about respect. I’m a Canadian soldier, if you have not earned the right to wear the uniform or the Unit identifiers…don’t fkn put it on. Don’t disrespect the uniform of those who have fought and died for in service for our countries. Stolen valour is placing on our dress uniforms and wearing medals not earned. People have been arrested in Canada for misrepresenting a Canadian soldier.
I fkn love you got damn Canadians!
Aren’t those Canadians awesome. Come clean up these dirt bags we can’t do crap about
I know Walmart does not do this because I shop there more than anyone, but most place dealing with the military will give a 10% military discount. Now, by this purpled haired female wearing my uniform with MY patch on her sleeve, leads me to believe that she is wearing my uniform to get one of my few BENEFITS that I SERVED FOR AND GOT SHOT AT FOR. Yes, she crossed that line when she put that patch on her sleeve, that is Stolen Valor. By the way, I am a retired 101st ABN DIV Soldier
I’m sorry but that’s a women??
uncertain at this point.
She reminds me of a patient I had at the VA. Someone who fought in the war and lost her mind due to injury. How do you know that this is not the case for this person?
Doesn’t matter, the wearing of anything other that the Class A uniform for parades or other military activities is prohibited by veterans per regulations of every branch.
I spotted 6-7 Uniform and Regulation violations. Hair, Cover, Ear Rings, Open Jacket, Uniform Pants and Uniform Jacket are not the same color green, and her belt is missing.
EVEN IF she used to be in, you DO NOT wear your uniform inproperly. A real soldier would get chewed up and reported to their chain of command if they were seen out in town like this. You button up your blouse, Keep your hair in regs if you’re wearing the uniform (and if you’re not on duty you should NOT be wearing it) and put a Cover on your head! If you’re outside, you wear your cover, its part of the uniform its part of the regs! Since clearly none of this is being followed and she’s walking around in patches she didn’t earn (YEA you have to Earn those! thats why people get angry about stollen valor, its a very serious thing to serve under certain conditions that earn those patches, those pins, etc that we all wear) someone needed to stop her.
Here you go…
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/702
I can only blame out military for allowing the well of current GI uniforms, I have said this many times if they are going to allow civilians wear out current issue. Then why care what our soldiers look like because most civilians would not be able to tell the difference between a real soldier or someone pretending.
No cover
I’ve often heard that when someone imitates you, it’s a compliment. It is pretty obvious she’s not trying to pass herself off as a military member, but is making a fashion statement. Based on her response to the MP… I’d wouldn’t put my life in her hands… Clueless
I once had an experience with a former Marine who received a head wound in WWII. Due to the head wound, this old guy really believed that he was still active duty. He had a medical ID card as he was rated 100% disabled and he’d use that ID card to come on the Navy base where we’d sometimes find him asleep in a bunk at the Marine Barracks. Not saying this is the case with her but, she didn’t seem to be all there.
Damn low-life twat-waffle!
THAT, my good man, is spot on.
The first thing that came to my mind was……
Twat Waffle lol.
Obviously, she is “Special” Forces.
She is in that unit that takes the Short Bus on Patrol.
They arm her Unit with the new highly advanced, Rubber Band Assault Rifles.
When they are deployed to the Sandbox, they are actually given a Plastic Bucket and Little Shovel.
At a glance everyone is missing the most obvious point. THIS IS NOT STOLEN VALOR. This is the one night stand outcome and she had to put on his uniform to go and get the after sex product to remove that protrusion from the soldiers rectum. Quick thinking and LOVE PREVAILS; Go Army !!!!!
I’m not in the army, but I’m in the navy. And I can see a few unsat things on her. Hair, shirt not buttoned, fadish earring and hair. Oh and where is your cover?!
I mean, if you’re gonna impersonate a soldier, sailor, or airmen? Please. Do it right!!!!
This is not stolen valor. Leave these people alone. You only make every person serving look ignorant. I also currently serve and could care less about what she is doing. Anyone who would think she is a Soldier is an idiot.
People that do this should go to jail this is wrong to lie bout if u have served….. if u want wear the uniform then take the markings off them to play dress up
impersonating a soldier is actually a federal offense punishable by up to 25 years in jail.
Maybe all of you complaining should start a petition to close all surplus stores and ban thrift stores from selling uniforms. Jfc.
I was in the Army, but now disabled veteran. I have plenty of BDU’s and ACU’s. I have removed my patches off of them when my son wanted to wear them. I also gave a set to an autistic boy who was getting teased because of his “soldier” uniform. I believe as long as it is a patch/metal free uniform and no claims of being in the military and getting benefits I think it’s ok to wear the camo.
Ok well watching the video she doesn’t have a military rank on the uniform so congratulation to the douche bag weekend warrior mp for feeling like a tough guy for a minute. Beyond that she had her rights and this video shouldn’t be on the internet since she denied him the right to record her. congratulations mp for making our honorable soldiers look like a bunch of pricks
Disgrace! Clear Violations of UCMJ, Fine and Sanction her and make her do Mandatory Community Service to Benefit Real Military.
for those of you questioning the legit vet questioning the trash impesrsonator, pull your head out of your lib
eral ass’s. she wore the ragalia with an intent to defraud and decieve for personal and selfish gain. to wear camo is not a problem unless you are presenting yourself as military…different from those who hunt, as part of a wardrobe, or in a fashion sense. normal humans know the difference without someone defining it for them…the rest defending this disrespectful and fraudulent apperance make it easier to define the term “IGNORANT” and “TRASH”. what a waste of sperm.
the information missing from this video is this individual has autism….
And you know this How? She appears intoxicated.
These people who wear military clothes is a disgrace. It should be like in the late 60 and 70. Only dress uniform or civilian clothe off base unless on duty. I sevre in USMC with the 2nd FSR truck co. 2nd Marine Division and the 3rd Marine Division 1st Regement 12th Marine Kilo Battery. These people should be made a fool for wearing these uniforms in public and not even serving in our miltary.
recording her like this is a form of harassment. And it just goes to show how judgemental people still are.
If she/he was confronted by a real ( MP ) the soldier’s command wound be notified of the Violations of Army 670-1 and she/he would have been detained on the spot for Dishonoring the Uniform.
You all know she is obviously autistic.
I never wore that particular uniform, i wore greens and or a flight suit! Mostly a flight suit but at the very last stage of my enlistment right upto the point until I became medically retired we were all issued DCU’s right before the unit Deployed to Iraq. I never got
To wear the new uniform. now I’m medically retired. i just don’t understand why people would want to wear a uniform if they didn’t have to. In this day and age, people must be just generally lonely and looking for attention. Why would anybody call that much unwanted attention on yourself? That would just be embarrasing.
First …why would an MP be calling her out? He must know something we don’t.
second…
Walmart sells Real Tree Mossy Oak…
and Real Tree Mossy Oak pink, if anyone wants to wear Cammo.
Its found in the Hunting/Fishing dept in Walmart, umongst other places…
She wants to wear cammo…. she should go buy that….
and btw… I used to go hunting….
I Used to buy cammo from the Army/navy surpluss store…
its the same price or more from the surpluss store. Its cheaper from Walmart.
Third…
she has the tan tee, the BOOTS, NEW Boots ( pant legs tucked into the boots )
and the Cammo…. in her size, I might add.
Fourth… she’s carring a walmart bag and reciept….
guess she want’s her “Military Discount”…
which if she hasn’t ever served…. she’s not entilted to.
( My husband, father Uncles and friends that served, get that right…
my husband served in the Army 68 to 72.)
AND “IF” she had served, she would have responded to the MP’s Question. She didn’t….
Fith… if its not agains the law to wear fatigues WITH all the Official patches…. it should be.
just like its against the law to impersonate an officer.
If I had been that MP… I would have followed her in First, to see what she was up to….
then as she was on her way out, I would have asked her what she was up to and if she had the right to wear the fatigues and patches. Then I would have asked and told her if any1 told her that A) what she was doing was wrong and B) Illegal and if she didn’t want to be in court, stop what she’s doing.
IF she’s autistic, ( some one must know her, if they’re saying so )
some one should tell her to get rid of the fatigues,
because trying to get a “Military Discount” , from anywhere, when you haven’t served IS Impersinating a Soldier, and is illegal and is going to land you in Court. Autistic or not.
And LASTLY…. Really, for Her Protection…. she Shouldn’t Be wearing Fatigues.
People I work with that are in the Army have been told, by their commanding officers,
for SAFTY REASONS, NOT To wear ANYTHING that could indicate them as being in the army,
when they are off duty.
Several have Almost gotten Purposly Run Over Crossing the streets,
in my state and they get threats on a daily basis.
If you wear army fatigues, you have a Target on your back.
Your video player is broken. Doesn’t play anything except the Ad. Good job.
If you are in the military you are to treat civilians with the utmost respect whether you like it or not. If you are not treating a civilian with respect, it’s YOU who are wrong and actually in violation of the UCMJ. Unless that person is breaking the law you have no business at all harrassing them. You call them Sir or Mam for a reason!
Civilians are of course free to do what they want, but keep in mind that many of us veterans don’t exactly look like we are in the military. Older vets such as myself tend to wear BDU’s and boots because we feel most comfortable in them. We often mix and match our clothes as well, simply because half the stuff we own comes from second hand stores. Yes I take the patches off of anything I wear, but some homeless guy might not.
Just my opinion; unless someone is obviously trying to get something for free out of pretending to be a veterans, it’s better to just let them be.
One last point, I have come accross more “stolen valor” from my fellow vets than anyone else period. If I had a dollar for every time some Vet told me a BS story or pretended to be in a high speed unit I would be rich. For some reason it’s never enough to simply have served, they all seem to feel the need to pretend to have been the guy kicking in the doors. I was that guy (11B) and I deployed twice with my infantry unit, but the fact is I rarely talk about it and when I do it’s usually with the guys from my unit or one of my shrinks.
Word, all these videos of tightly wound Joe’s harassing mentally challenged civilians just makes me queasy
This is in my home town poplar bluff, mo, she’s no military that I ever knew of she used to come in to the shop where I work trying to pull the same kinda stunt!!! Sooo disrespectful!!!
the only thing I am not mad about is the purple hair if you are going to let men wear head scarfs women should beable to wear any color on hair
I did 21 years total in the military and I was proud to serve my country with honor. I have no problem with someone just wearing the uniform as long as they don’t have rank, unit patches, name taps or awards on them. But someone who wears it and is trying to pass themselves off as military member to try to gain something is crossing the line. Then again, why the hell would anyone wear military camo unless they are in the military or a douchenugget trying to gain something.
Don’t they have to wear headgear anymore? Or is that only in the old Army.
Since Alesha Gripp made it a point to hit everyones comments with her own, I’m going to post this at the top: NOTE: autism does not make this woman incapable of impersonating and stealing Valor. She is literally wearing the whole uniform down to the boot. Only forgetting her cap. She’s been told multiple times by your own admission to stop and yet she continues with the patches soldiers earn through combat; their undershirts, their blouse and camo pants, their belt and combat boots. If someone is just wearing surplus they dont take it that far. She knows whats she’s doing. She’s competent enough to take herself shopping and autism doesn’t mean you’re mentally retarded. I’ve known plenty of autistic people who are too litteral sometimes but not stupid. The biggest insult of all is treating them too stupid to know better. You clearly have no respect for the soldiers and apparently have no respect for the functioning autistic community either. Stop crying boo hoo for the woman whose taking advantage of her condition and the sympathy of people like you
As I understand, Walmart DOES NOT give discounts to military.
Lots of mental unhealthy out there folks……… But yeah, Id make sure she’s not in my foxhole we’d all die
As a Vietnam-era ( WAC) Veteran she is a dishonor to all females that have paved the way to serve our country. She needs to pull it off.
Uniform blouse unbuttoned, Hair code violation, Wrinkled uniform, Out in public in BDU, no cover on that gord, ear nasties….and the list could go on…and ….on!
You ppl really need to get a Life. How many jumped up and down when Lt. Calley massacred 500 civilians from Charlie Company or that other Company, Baker whom killed over 100 more civilian on the same day, 100 mtrs away, and apart from Calley, all officers involved were let off and Calley only served 3 yrs in detention and here you whinge over purple hair, poor unarmed peasants who were slaughtered by tough US forces.
I’m not army but I’ll give it a shot, Top to bottom: No cover while outdoors, Hair out of regs (to include cut and color), unauthorized jewlery (gauges), Blouse unzipped, unauthorized rank patch, and if I could get a better shot, I would say her belt is the wrong color, it looks black or grey, last I recall the Army guys always wore tan. As for the stolen valor issue, it’s only if she receives a benefit from it. So if she gets a discount then yes it’s stolen valor. If it’s not, there is no actual rule on wearing a uniform if you didn’t serve. I wore my dad’s uniform when I was a kid, but I still wore it to regs. It urks me to see when people do this, and it equally saddens me that people like this need some sort of attention. If you need to feel good about yourself go volunteer at the USO or help at the VA.
Aren’t people in Airborne more slim and fit than that? I mean I was in the Marines but yeah the picture rung the shit out of my BS alarm
She can still have the 101st Airborne patch and be in the National Guard. But still obviously not in the Military.
I think he said 82nd to trip her up, not because he didn’t know what the patch was.
So when she said “yes” he’d say “well that’s a 101st Airborne Patch.”
She looks like a bag of dirty laundry!
i once,when i was homeless and living in the woods was given a jacket from a church .the jacket was regulation army i put it on and told my buddy that it fit swell he looked at me and said the first thing you do is remove that jacket and take off all tags or get your ass whipped he was a marine in nam forfour and a half years . i did what he said out of respect but i still cant figure out why the people donating the jacket didnt remove the tags themselves
No way in hell anybody is mistaking this oompa loompa for a soldier, especially any of us that were in. She’s wearing surplus half assed fatigues and never claimed to be in the service when he asked her. Camera man thought he was going to be a you tube hero. Typical MP, go back to shaking down privates on base.
This really sickens me… I have been in the military now for 13 years, I have worked, loved, and lost best friends during this time, and understand what wearing the uniform means and represents. It’s people that could never serve that do this just to get some attention, and possibly a raise out of people. I am not the first or the last that has seen this kind of negligent activity. You bet your ass I will rip that uniform off in broad daylight, and no one will stop me as long as I’m living.. in Jesus name AMEN!!!!!!!!!
People are so judgemental these days you can obviously tell she has mental problems and as far as her getting discount how can u get a discount on something ur returning everyone miss that part of the video must have cuz u was to busy judging her as for the military officer doing what he did that was wrong she asked him not to record her and he did anyways now she’s on her being judged by all of u guys
Technically if you want to wear a “surplus” or previously used uniform, all patches and name tags and any other insignia have to be removed
Civilians can wear the uniform, only if all tags like rank, unit patches, etc are removed and not to be worn. I have my hubby’s old BDU field jacket, and wear to to stay warm. But it only has the last name on it. He made sure to remove any other tags sewn onto it. In prior service myself, and this here from her is ridiculous.
Sorry for the spelling and such….internet was slow and not responding to my fix ups.
You can buy this stuff at every army navy store,and a million places online, just wearing it does not imply “stolen valor”. Paintball and Airsoft team players and hunters wear this stuff everyday. Wearing camouflage clothing, one piece, or an entire outfit is not illegal. This guy is barking up the wrong tree. If she was impersonating a military member, or seeking some gain from wearing it that would be one thing, but she’s not. No crime here.
I can’t believe the number of spelling and grammatical errors from the haters posting comments about this woman for simply wearing a uniform she likely got at a flea market, or possibly actually earned. There are so many things in this world to focus your energy on. Why hate on someone you don’t even know. Shit like this is why we are at this point in our country. What happened to people just minding their own fucking business and going about their day? She wasn’t bothering a soul.
I think that as wrong as it may be to disrespect the military or the uniform, this woman may not have the mental capacity to realize that.
Did I hear a cow bell when that thing was walking?
people are sick for picking on this girl I thought we were supposed to be proud of our military … I know a young vet who has nothing wrong with him and milks every military orginazion like wounded warriors etc for thousands of dollars and brags about it … they dont make real men like they used to
Loser guys picking on a slow girl what has this world come to
If she/it had actually been in the 101st, when that MP challenged her/it by miscalling the patch of the 82nd, she/it would have immediately corrected him.
Shes a mentally impaired woman that wears a uniform to show her support for the military. she never claimed to be a “soldier”. i love how these bullshit pages post lies and all u fools eat it. maybe get the facts before u judge.
I as a former military spouse am offended by her and I am no longer married to my husband that served!
But both he and I did our time along with our kids. Service effects the family. And for her to look like such trash in uniform is disrespectful.
Went to school with this girl, I’m pretty sure she’s has autism. And wal mart doesn’t have a military discount, so I highly doubt she was trying to get a discount. May be disrespectful, but she doesn’t know any better. I believe she was in JROTC (I believe that’s what it’s called or close) so she might not comprehend the difference in uniform.