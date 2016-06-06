The owners of a US-based private security conglomerate is looking to sell out, with hopes of valuing the company at $1 billion.

According to Reuters, Constellis Holdings LLC is the result of a merge between the companies formerly known as Blackwater and Triple Canopy, as well as several smaller groups.

The company -headquartered in Reston, VA- Contellis provides security operations, close protection and training services catered to upper-tier security and military operations. They employ over 8,000 staff, the majority coming from experienced law enforcement and military backgrounds and operate in 25 countries across the globe.

Former U.S. Attorney , during the George W. Bush administration, General John Ashcroft and Red McCombs of Clear Channel Communications Inc, are among Constellis’ board directors. Constellis’ former CEO, Craig Nixon, is a retired Brigadier General and served as the commander of the 75th Ranger Regiment. Nixon participating in the 1993 rescue mission in Mogadishu after two Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a raid to capture Mohamed Farrah Aidid.

The owners of Constellis -Forte Capital Advisors LLC and Manhattan Strategic Ventures LLC- are looking to sell the company at a profit, despite a poor business year in 2015 due to cost reductions and new marketing strategies.

The company is putting its “For Sale” sign up as the US Federal Government have reformed the procurement process for such companies, upping the ante for companies to compete with each other in light of turmoil in places like the Middle East and Africa.

© 2016 Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com