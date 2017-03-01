Several DC politicians refused to stand and clap when President Trump honored the widow of fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens on Tuesday night, stirring up controversy in what is largely being considered to be the president’s best speech yet.

The controversy kicked off after President Trump decided to honor SEAL widow Carryn Owens, the wife of the DEVGRU seal who was killed in Yemen earlier this year.

“We are blessed to be joined tonight by Carryn Owens, the widow of a U.S. Navy special operator, Senior Chief William “Ryan” Owens,” Trump said. “Ryan died as he lived: a warrior, and a hero — battling against terrorism and securing our nation. I just spoke to General [Jim] Mattis, who reconfirmed that, and I quote, ‘Ryan was a part of a highly successful raid that generated large amounts of vital intelligence that will lead to many more victories in the future against our enemies.’ Ryan’s legacy is etched into eternity. For as the Bible teaches us, there is no greater act of love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends. Ryan laid down his life for his friends, for his country and for our freedom- we will never forget him.”

As the room erupted in a standing ovation, several politicians -including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senator Bernie Sanders and Florida representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz- remained stoic during the event in a seeming act of protest.

The politicians’ sit-in didn’t affect much- the applause for Carryn Owens lasted for two minutes.

