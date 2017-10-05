DUNMORE — An Archbald man is facing charges after police discovered a gun, body armor, 200 rounds of ammunition and pieces of an AR-15 in his truck parked at Marywood University on Wednesday.

Alexander Barowski, 28, 329 N. Main St., Archbald, a student at the university, is charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault, possession of unlawful body armor and reckless endangerment after several police agencies responded to the campus at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a man with a gun in the Center for Natural and Health Sciences.

Officers began clearing rooms and floors of the building and evacuating staff and students there before speaking with the person who reported the incident, who was not identified in court documents. The student provided a description of Barowski and his vehicle; police quickly found him in his truck in a school’s commuter parking lot.

Barowski told police he was recently in the science building and had a gun in the center console, but said he had left it and ammunition for the firearm in the truck when he went to class, police said. Barowski told police he works for a private security company; officers later confirmed he has a permit to carry the gun, police said.

Officers searched Barowski’s vehicle and discovered a loaded 9mm handgun and body armor and a can of pepper spray, as well as a medical kit, police style radio and two loaded magazines filled with .223 ammunition, police said. Officers also recovered five more magazines loaded with .223 ammo, four fully loaded .40 caliber magazines and two loaded 9mm magazines, police said.

In all, Barowski had about 200 rounds of ammunition, police said.

Officers also recovered the multiple parts for an AR-15 rifle along with various tools to assemble and disassemble the weapon, police said.

Bringing a deadly weapon onto Marywood University property is prohibited by university policy, according to court documents.

The student who provided a description of Barowski later told police Barowski revealed a gun in his waistband and had previously mentioned he comes to the campus armed. The student also said Barowski mentioned he was taking various medication for anxiety and depression, was having a hard time adjusting to life as a student and other students had been “pissing him off” lately, according to court documents. The student said the discussion started to become alarming and the student felt concerned for the safety of others at the university and notified staff, who in turn told campus security.

Investigators took Barowski to Dunmore police headquarters, where he told police he is in the Army National Guard and then admitted taking the loaded gun into the science building, according to court documents. Barowksi also told them he is having trouble adjusting to student life and relating to other students but he had no intention of hurting anyone, though he acknowledged he had “made a poor choice” by taking the gun, ammunition and other equipment onto campus, police said.

The entire incident was resolved within five to seven minutes and school officials did not declare a lockdown, university spokeswoman Juneann Greco said. A protocol is in place to send alerts to students during serious situations on campus, Greco said. On Wednesday, an alert was sent out after the situation had been resolved because it was handled so quickly, she added.

That an alert was not sent until after a resolution drew criticism from students on social media. Others on campus said they initially didn’t know anything about what was going on as police responded.

Alexis Ivosevic, a junior at the university, was in the science building as the incident unfolded and police responded there. She and others ran from the building. About 20 minutes later, she said she received the alert letting students know the “situation” had been resolved, she said. Later, through word of mouth, Ivosevic said she learned that someone had brought a gun on campus.

“It was scary,” Ivosevic said, especially so in light of recent events in Las Vegas and elsewhere, she added. “I would want to know something was happening, maybe not specifics, but just that something is happening and what to do.”

Greco commended campus security and local police for the quick response Wednesday and added that university officials would meet to improve on the existing protocol.

“We understand even five to seven minutes is a very long time when you don’t know what’s going on,” Greco said. “Going forward, we have every intention of modifying our protocol.”

The university did sent out a message on Twitter around 6:30 p.m. that someone had brought a gun on campus and the situation had been quickly contained.

Officers took Barowski to Lackawanna County Courthouse to be processed Wednesday night. Bail and preliminary hearing information were not immediately available.

