A South Florida Army recruiter who was charged with DUI manslaughter last August is the subject of newly-released dashcam footage.

40-year-old Sergeant First Class Conan Acevedo was captured on tape as he was given a field sobriety test by Broward County Sheriff’s deputy and informed that the 18-year-old driver of the vehicle he hit had been killed.

As Acevedo -a father of three- attempted to complete the sobriety with a blood-alcohol content twice over the legal limit, he asked about the fate of the driver he crashed into.

“What happened to the gentleman that was driving?” the senior NCO inquired.

“The gentleman who was in the other sedan?” the deputy responded.

“Yes, sir.” Acevedo confirmed

“He died,” the deputy said

“How?,” Acevedo asked, unsure what exactly went down in the incident, which involved him running a red light and striking 18-year-old Nicolas Garcia’s vehicle.

Acevedo continued to dig himself a deeper hole by making jokes, claiming he was an “investigator” and laughing.

According to Local 10, the US Army confirmed that Acevedo is not an investigator and works a desk job at a recruiting station.

