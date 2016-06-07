Update: Nathanael Roberti turned himself in to the Long Beach Police Department. According to Lt. Eric Cregeen of the LBPD, Roberti appeared in court this morning and the judge set his bail at $100,000.
______________
Police in Long Beach, NY are looking for a former Navy SEAL who has failed to appear in court after posting bail for assault, strangulation and other charges.
33-year-old Nathanael “Lalo” Roberti is charged with second-degree bail jumping, second-degree strangulation, second- and third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief, according to Patch.com.
He was arrested on April 6, 2015 but failed to appear in Nassau Country Criminal Court after posting bail.
Long Beach Police advise anyone who approaches Roberti to proceed with caution because of his military training and previous threats he made to officers at the time of his arrest.
Roberti served in SEAL Team 10 during “Operation Red Wings” in Afghanistan, which was made famous by the 2013 Lone Survivor film. Roberti was part of the SEAL team element that was part of Phase 2 of the operation – capturing a high value target (HVT) – but plans changed after an element of his SEAL team -Phase 1 recon team- (the men depicted in the Lone Survivor movie) came under contact.
Roberti was part of a rescue attempt in which two MH-47 helicopters were to insert SEALs from Team 10.
According to NBC, “Lalo” Roberti was supposed to be on the helicopter that was shot down but he and seven others were ordered off because it was too heavy.
After serving in the Navy he founded LALO tactical – a California based footwear company – with five others. According to a press release issued by LALO tactical, he “has not had a role with, nor been connected with the entity since his departure” in 2014.
In 2013, he told NPR that he was having troubling adjusting to life back home. “I pulled a knife on four individuals, that’s why I ended up in front of a judge,” he says. “I mean, we’d come back from these deployments, and I just felt like, I cannot relate to anybody here in the United States anymore.”
He is said to be 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, a left arm tattoo sleeve, and is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Anyone with information is asked to contact Long Beach Police Department at 516-431-1800.
Back off. He’ll turn himself in when he’s ready. And don’t be stupid when he does. The man needs support, not some boot bitches taking the frustrations of their own inadequacies out on him.
I AGREE 110% ISAAC DEVILDOG… I HAVE TRIED TO REACH OUT FOR YRS TO HELP ANY SOLDIER WITH PTSD. I HAVE FOUND ALOT ABOUT DONATING MONEY WHICH MYSELF DONT HAVE HOWEVER I HAVE A HUGE HEART. I WOULD LISTEN & DO WHAT A COULD TO HELP. I DID TALK TO 1 20 YR OLD. 1YR AGO WHO STARVED HIMSELF FROM 250 LBS TO 100. I WAS A STRANGER IN THE RIGHT PLACE HIS FAMILY TOLD HIM TO GET OVER IT BUT 1 SPENT 2 YRS WITH HIM I SEE HIM FROM TIME TO TIME AND HE IS DOING WELL. JUST THOUGHT I WOULD SHARE THAT. AND MY THOUGHTS & PRAYERS FOR ROBERTI
Sounds to me like he just needs help not imprisoned. That’s bullcrap.he can’t be justified for what he did when he’s not in his right mind because of ptsd. Government should of stayed on all troops health alot more than worrying about spending money n politics. If they would of had the help early on we wouldn’t have so many veterans n military troops with ptsd. So it’s not all his fault. It’s called help him not imprison him.
HAHAHA!! Yeah, ya’ll might just want to let him be….for your sake.
So let me get this straight, You have a man suffering from the scars of war and you want to charge him instead of helping him?
Only in commiefornia.
Edit: I stand corrected #NYVALUES
Leave Lalo alone, in time he will do what’s right, but don’t frame a service member for dealing with the Government issued demons!
How about getting the damn guy some help for his PTSD! We love our armed forces especially the Seal’s because of what they are willing to do for their country, but yet want to forget why they are so mentally screwed to begin with? He is not completely responsible for his actions when suffering with such a debilitating mental disorder.
This report coming from the Peoples Republic of New York. You know it is strange that we spend 100’s of millions of dollars training these people to be awesome killers and then we fuck with their health care and try to make them criminals and want to arrest them and now we can’t understand why they resist? Can you say Stupid?
I have combat induced PTSD. I am also retired LEO. He shows up on my door, we sit… talk… and he turns himself in when he is ready. Meanwhile, he gets 3 meals a day, a bed to sleep in and a place to shower.
you yankees shouldn’t recruit weak minded people in the services in the first place so that they may not come bite you in the ass…..all the people here trying to glorify him for his shenanigans makes me sick….there is no excuse for criminal behaviour…the man should be behind bars for what he did specially with his currrent mind condition….i hope the police bag and tag his ass….
P.S Blue lives matter too
Just let him be y’all will cause more problems trying to catch him than if yall just swept it under the rug plus if he threatened them it’s probably a promise he will do what he said he would do and more probably so just drop the case and the warrant to be safe for him and everyone else around
Military pople with PTSD can misstake some moves as asalt on them untell you know what happen you should not blame him for his action.That is one of the bad thing about PTSD you react insted of working it out.
Unfortunate set of circumstances for an American Hero. He has been through much, but like the circumstances of shooting a gorilla recently, (not the best of comparisons) sometimes the police have to deal with things like this, that might not have very good outcomes. Yes he has PTSD, but endangering a society has to be on the fore front of the policeman’s job. Hopefully, they can arrest him and get him the treatment he needs, without having to harm or kill him.
I was 12 when there was a domestic violence call a few miles from my house. The guy was a green beret, vietnam vet, crazy as cat$hit. Surrounding his trailer with spotlights and police, he managed to get out and was captured something like 12 hours later 15 miles away out in the desert, having passed through my valley first. They were patrolling the roads for a 20 mile radius all night.
He also may suffer from moral injury–a newly identified personal injury that results from witnessing of events that severley violate one’s moral beliefs or expectations. Google the term and learn. I assume so, given a fact that he was ordered off the chopper, which was downed. I do relate to his statement that he can no longer relate to people back home due to his military experriences. So sorry for the guy, but there is hope! There is a post traumatic growth!
Poor guy. You cant get away from those demons. I see the comments of what he did or was accused of doing because i dont think the article says what provoked his actions. I’ll say this from someone who constantly battles with post war PTSD it gets exhausting. Trying to continue with life after being in those places is hard, remembering the friends you made that are no longer there. I just hope he doesn’t hurt himself because that would be a tragedy. Whether you guys feel he is a criminal or someone who needs help this man was brave enough at one point in his life to stand up and serve as the the tip of the spear in the one of the highest levels of the Military. Now i am not a Sailor, I was a soldier but thats the kind of love we all have for each other i guess. Hopefully he finds his peace.
What. So the person he assaulted has no rights? “Just leave him alone”? Seriously? The person he strangled is of no account?
We are not talking about imprisonment YET. We are talking about arrest. If this guy assaulted someone he needs to be arrested. We are a nation of laws…nobody is (or should be) above the law or below the law.
If his service and/or PTSD is to be considered, it should be considered AFTER he is treated just like any other american citizen who has commited a violent offense against another citizen.
He needs to be arrested. The case tried and if convicted his circumstances should influence his treatment (incarceration and/or treatment, etc.).
This nation has become a nation of half men and naysayers. The courts are to blame for most of the problems we have in this country. If anyone believes this warrior will be treated fairly by the courts, you need to get off the drugs. Nobody has mentioned a word about him pulling a knife on 4 people. 4 on 1. What should have happened according to the non warrior elites? Save it because I already know. All I’m saying is this. You need a place to stay and lay low, I got you bro. It’s the least I can do for you.
The back story is interesting, but we PAY cops to get bad guys (judges orders) and those who pose a threat to the public… this dude is both. I hope it goes well.
This former US Navy SEAL needs to be offered treatment for his PTSD (etc.) AND to face the Consequences of his Actions. From what I read a lot of “3d” & “4th” degree offences; I do not know what 2nd degree strangulation is (the only serious, but likely still misdemeanor offence).
I served multiple deployments, and experienced combat. Of course I was no US Navy SEAL. I did earn my CIB (Combat Infantryman’s Badge), two deployments as an Infantry NCO, and one with SOCOM. I know many men, and a few women who have survived even more than this SEAL, such as multiple years in the Hanio Hilton, or the Battaan Death March, Omaha Beach, or LZ X-Ray.
This man’s actions reflect poorly upon all veterans. He must face the consequences of his actions. However, that includes consideration for his service, and any medical conditions he may have. Some jurisdictions have special courts that work with vetersns, but he Must Help Himself. He should turn himself in, or at least get an attornery to assist in the process. He made it through BUDS, he can overcome this adversity too!
It’s crazy how people have him pinned as a criminal already like they are the judge and jury that’s one of the biggest problems nowadays people forget that these criminal charges are allegations and the man is innocent until proven guilty but not on here because these people immediately have him convicted already it’s sick I bet they wouldn’t think like that if it was them and they got charged with a crime they didn’t commit and everyone who reads about it immediately convicts them people need to think for once and as far as the military it is very ignorant that they send our people into these wars and have them do whatever it takes to get what they want done then when the soldier comes home they don’t give them any help with adjusting whatsoever that is ridiculous these people are putting there lives on the line for our country the least our government could do is have the decency to take care of our own when they come home it’s a shame what our veterans go through when they come home
In the top photo where the seals are in full gear, I think the guy looks like Wolverine. Not so much in the 2nd picture without a helmet on.
Is anyone going to WAKE THE FUCK UP and help us vets? We are lost. I know I am. And the VA is a fucking joke. I feel bad for the guy he choked but why did he choke him? Was he disrespecting a woman or something? We don’t know. Is vets come home and have a lot of issues. I’ve had mine since 2011. I don’t have any friends and my job is a roadie even though I have a degree in programming. Anyway I hope this guy gets some help but in jail there is no rehabilitation.
So let me get this right, highly trained guy in weapons, explosives, counter-terrorism killing and has PTS, and you idiots want to send people in bodyarmor and guns with sirens to go get him. This is easy for you idiots, get the morgue ready and order a lot of bodybags, you dumbasses are gonna need it. Does this not sound exactly like the movie Rambo, lol.
I guess the Obama NWO regime has something against him. Or are they using MK Ultra on him for another false flag event for their NWO gun control/confiscation? And was this mission the one that is EXTORTION17? The one where the Obama NWO regime had them all KILLED?
i know where he is but i wouldn’t tell yah… for he is my brother..he’ll just dropby soon unto your dept.
US Gov. doesn’t care about boots on the ground. Hillary Clinton doesn’t even acknowledge US deaths in Syria when she let whose in Beghasi down. US gov poets are more important than you , me or any service person.
All sympathy stops when he assaults a woman, which is prob what happened here. They gave the sob abuser BAIL – despite a pattern of violence – and gee, he fails to show. Which means his wife/ex, if that is what this was, will be in serious danger until he is caught, since that is the #1 cause of murder of women and families now. I give to Vet orgs, and HATE it that there is clearly “something in the water” causing all of these guys of this particular war to have the type of violent PTSD. Pray this guy will “snap” to and not hurt anyone else.
LEAVE HIM ALONE PLEASE
Another Rambo movie?
Amazing how they turn on you. After everything you do for them.
If the police have the bit in their teeth, this will end very badly.
For the person that said he’s a criminal you have not been in his shoes. I hope that he gets the help he needs.
The red carpet is rolled out for “immigrants” and the vets get shown the waiting line. What a disgrace.
There is a place for him to get help thanktheseals.com we owe it to them !
He seriously need help. Society created and needs help and rehabilitation immediately not to be hunted!
Leave him the fuck alone. He served his country, he did his time. Maybe you people need to understand not to kick his cage and he won’t bite
some trigger ha[[y cops who couldnt get in the military might try and catch him .
if he wanted that person dead,imprisoned,or stranguled he would’ve done so!so charges should be FRIGHTENMENT of a person,nothing else!b.t.w. its f…ing idiotic that only state has a right to punish.ppl should be allowed to punch someone without going to jail -thats the 20-30 000 old way of establishing dominance and not allowing stupi f.cks to do whatever.afterall we are not sentient beings
Now I know why employers won’t hire me and had to start my own business
Anything to smear the day. He’s not even in the same platoon had nothing to do with Redwings.
LOL that was a LOT of “according too”, I CALL BULLSHIT !
Not even Chuck Norris can help you with this one .
He’s dug in and y’all won’t find him until he’s ready to surface
Sounds like he needs psychological help
Who cares.
If all of you knew some of the stuff that soldier did overseas and was basically looked at as a ,,,, yeah! That is why he had major problems ever getting on another team!! That movie was BULLSHIT!!! I feel for the soldiers and their famlies but he could have,,,. Anyways. That is why another branch comes in after to investigate! The truth wasn’t allowed to be told until after that movie yet still it is still mostly buried!! I’m not saying all of you are wrong or right. I am just voicing some facts!! If you want to dig for them and you are able to find them you will see! Also if you ever speak to any of the Rangers or Seals that are able to talk about it then you will know why there was such an outrage with some of the community. Everyone have a blessed day and stay strong!!!
I went to nursing school in the ’90’s with an ex SEAL (I say ex loosely). He was court ordered into the program as sort of rehab. The guy was really smart and it gave him a focus he needed. I heard he ended up working in a major regional ER, a great fit.