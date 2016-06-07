Update: Nathanael Roberti turned himself in to the Long Beach Police Department. According to Lt. Eric Cregeen of the LBPD, Roberti appeared in court this morning and the judge set his bail at $100,000.

______________

Police in Long Beach, NY are looking for a former Navy SEAL who has failed to appear in court after posting bail for assault, strangulation and other charges.

33-year-old Nathanael “Lalo” Roberti is charged with second-degree bail jumping, second-degree strangulation, second- and third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief, according to Patch.com.

He was arrested on April 6, 2015 but failed to appear in Nassau Country Criminal Court after posting bail.

Long Beach Police advise anyone who approaches Roberti to proceed with caution because of his military training and previous threats he made to officers at the time of his arrest.

Roberti served in SEAL Team 10 during “Operation Red Wings” in Afghanistan, which was made famous by the 2013 Lone Survivor film. Roberti was part of the SEAL team element that was part of Phase 2 of the operation – capturing a high value target (HVT) – but plans changed after an element of his SEAL team -Phase 1 recon team- (the men depicted in the Lone Survivor movie) came under contact.

Roberti was part of a rescue attempt in which two MH-47 helicopters were to insert SEALs from Team 10.

According to NBC, “Lalo” Roberti was supposed to be on the helicopter that was shot down but he and seven others were ordered off because it was too heavy.

After serving in the Navy he founded LALO tactical – a California based footwear company – with five others. According to a press release issued by LALO tactical, he “has not had a role with, nor been connected with the entity since his departure” in 2014.

In 2013, he told NPR that he was having troubling adjusting to life back home. “I pulled a knife on four individuals, that’s why I ended up in front of a judge,” he says. “I mean, we’d come back from these deployments, and I just felt like, I cannot relate to anybody here in the United States anymore.”

He is said to be 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, a left arm tattoo sleeve, and is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Long Beach Police Department at 516-431-1800.

© 2016 Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com



