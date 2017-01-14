Poland has welcomed US troops into the country amid security fears over Russia – with joint picnics held for citizens and American soldiers.

The arrival of the 3,500 soldiers is part of a deployment to NATO’s eastern flank aimed at deterring aggression from Moscow.

Hailing from Fort Carson, Colorado, the so-called “Iron Brigade” is made up of highly trained soldiers and heavy military equipment.

They will be deployed with NATO partners Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary on a rotational basis.

Prime Minister Beata Szydlo welcomed the troops in Zagan, the Polish town on the German border where the brigade will be headquartered.

“We hope you feel at home,” she said.

“The presence of American soldiers in Poland is another step in our strategy to ensure safety and security for Poland and the region,” she added.

The defence ministry held “Safe Poland” picnics on Saturday in cities across the country.

The picnics enabled people to meet Polish and US troops and view their military hardware. They were offered typical Polish army food, including pea soup with ham.

The military deployment is part of the Pentagon’s Atlantic Resolve operation.

It aims to counter security concerns sparked by Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

“This is America’s most capable fighting force,” said US ambassador to Poland Paul James at welcome ceremonies in Zagan.

“They are a combat-ready, highly trained US armoured brigade, with our most advanced equipment and weaponry.

“This force embodies America’s iron-clad commitment to honour our NATO treaty obligation to defend our NATO allies.”

Last summer, NATO leaders endorsed plans to rotate troops in Poland and the Baltic states to reassure them over Russia.

The US troops and tanks began streaming into Poland on Thursday.

They are part of one of the largest deployments of US forces in Europe since the Cold War.

Russia has branded the operation a security “threat”.

The deployment was ordered by the outgoing Obama administration and comes a week before Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Mr Trump has suggested his Republican administration will seek to ease tensions with the Kremlin.

By Damien Pearse, Sky News Reporter

(c) Sky News 2017: Poland welcomes 3,500 US troops amid fears over Russia aggression