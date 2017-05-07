May 07–GRAHAM — On a back porch before the last April shower hits, Hank Williams is taking scissors to the American flag.

He cuts a pentagon around one of the stars and places it in a bag with a tiny piece of paper stating, “I am part of our American Flag that has flown over the USA. I can no longer fly. The sun and winds caused me to become tattered and torn. Please carry me as a reminder that you are not forgotten.”

For the past year, Williams has taken wind-beaten flags that are no longer fit to fly and created star patches to give to veterans. He’s made roughly 500 so far, and the first star always goes to the business or person who donates the flag as a thank you for their contribution and willingness to let him have it.

It is, after all, an unconventional way of disposing of retired flags.

The U.S. Flag code states that, “the flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning,” but Williams doesn’t anticipate the government showing up at his door.

“Back in 1923, the service organizations came up with a protocol on what to do with a flag. They said to bury them or burn them. That was back in the days when they were cloth. These are not cloth, they’re synthetic, so if you burn these flags, they create quite a toxic off-gas or smoke,” Williams said.

The parts of the flag he doesn’t use are returned to the Veterans of Foreign Wars or American Legion to be disposed of ceremoniously. Every inch of a flag needs to be disposed of with dignity.

Williams is a Vietnam veteran and retired from the Army.

“I was a reluctant draftee who joined. My grandfather was on the draft board, a World War I vet. My father was a World War II vet. So I got my draft papers, and I went to my granddaddy, and I said, ‘Granddad, I need your help.’ He looked at it, and he said, ‘We’re going to miss you, son,'” he said.

Unlike soldiers returning from World War II in 1945, who were treated to a grand celebration and hailed as heroes, Williams returned to a hostile and ashamed America. Many Vietnam veterans were met with disdain, if not indifference. The stars are a long overdue “thank you” for those men.

“This is the welcome we didn’t get when we came home,” he said.

These days, Williams is a business consultant for veterans at the N.C. Works Career Center in Burlington, seeing employers on behalf of veterans. His latest victory is getting veterans parking at Tanger Outlets in Mebane.

But, while he is providing a service for veterans, he doesn’t get to interact and hear their stories. The stars are a way to reach out.

“I don’t connect or provide any direct services to veterans in my job, only employers. I miss the interactions with veterans, so when I give a veteran a star, I connect. They connect with me. We have that camaraderie that you can only get from another veteran, and it makes a big difference in their lives and mine, too,” he said.

The stars are met with tears and appreciation. Occasionally, he’ll get a story. He recalls one World War II veteran eating with his daughter who became emotional after reading the message on the back of the patch.

“I give out a lot at K&W Cafeteria. If you go in there, you see all kinds of veterans, and they’re wearing their hats,” he said. “One World War II veteran in there was eating with his daughter. He had to be in his 80s, and I just went up to him and tapped him on the shoulder, and I said, ‘I’ve got something for you.’ He looked at it, and I always say, ‘Read the back and that explains why.’ … In his eyes you could see the tears well up.”

Just as he was inspired to begin making stars by a patch he saw when returning from a business trip, his stars have inspired others to do the same thing.

Williams says there’s a Scout troop in the eastern part of the state making them as well as other offices that picked up the idea, and he’s glad that more are being made and given to those who deserve them.

He plans to continue the labor of love until he can’t anymore.

“I don’t want to be the only one. We’ve got a lot of veterans out there, and I’d like for every veteran to carry one in their pocket. I always carry one,” he said. “I’m proud to be a part of this, and I’m going to keep doing it until the day I decide to quit, which may be never. As long as there are flags, there’s always going to be flags that can’t fly anymore, and they’re going to be tattered and torn, sort of like me, and I’ll just keep doing it.”

___

By Jessica Williams, Times-News, Burlington, N.C.

(c)2017 Times-News (Burlington, N.C.)

Visit Times-News (Burlington, N.C.) at www.thetimesnews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.