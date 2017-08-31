Andrew Meyers, a veteran of the 82nd Airborne was able to stop a robber that had previously broke into his home on Veterans Day in 2014.

“This guy was in my house earlier this week in the middle of the night on Veteran’s Day. My neighbor saw him and when we checked the security cameras sure enough, there he was.”

The family thought that he might come back to steal more expensive equipment that was left behind so they installed motion sensors and gate chimes to catch him if he resurfaced, a decision that saved the family.

“So I caught the guy at my front door trying to get inside, and after telling him who I was, and who was on the way, he tries to leave. When he realized that wasn’t happening either he took a big, wild swing and ate an uppercut for his troubles on the porch.”

