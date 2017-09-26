A former member of the 75th Ranger Regiment-turned West Point graduate and infantry officer has -for better or worse- put his far-left wing ideologies on display during his graduation from the US Military Academy in May of last year.

Spenser Rapone, 25, was spotted on social media supporting kneeling football players -exercising freedom of speech- with photos of him promoting communism at his graduation -displaying symbols that have traditionally suppressed free speech.

Prior to West Point, the New Castle, PA native enlisted in the Army where he was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 54th Infantry Regiment at Fort Benning for basic training and infantry training in 2010.

After completing Airborne school at Fort Benning, he completed the rigorous Ranger Assessment and Selection Program and was assigned to the the 1st Ranger Battalion in Savannah, Georgia.

While serving as an Army infantry Ranger, he deployed overseas (not known where at this time) and saw combat, which earned him the Army’s Combat Infantryman Badge.

While in the 1st Ranger Battalion he completed at least one deployment and Air Assault School before going over to the United States Military Academy in New York.

It was during Rapone’s 2016 USMA graduation that he posed for photos of himself wearing a Che Guevara shirt under his uniform and the message “Communism Will Win” pasted inside of his dress cap. Since then, the image has gotten a lot of attention, particularly in light of the recent NFL free speech scandal.

In case there was any lingering doubt, hasta la victoria siempre pic.twitter.com/0XrW38wcCk — Commie Bebop🌹 (@punkproletarian) September 25, 2017

Operating under the twitter handle “punkproletarian,” Rapone supports various extreme left-wing ideologies, including more violent fringe groups such as Black Lives Matter and Antifa. He has also been known to contribute to the left-wing think tank, The Hampton Institute.

Rapone is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and is serving as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army’s 10th Mountain Division, though he is currently at Ranger School. It is not clear if he had the ability to attend Ranger school while serving in the Army Rangers or if he attended and failed.

It is uncertain whether or not Rapone’s career -or at least experiences at Ranger School- will be hindered upon the discovery of his activities by Army officials.

