A former member of the 75th Ranger Regiment-turned West Point graduate and infantry officer has -for better or worse- put his far-left wing ideologies on display during his graduation from the US Military Academy in May of last year.
Spenser Rapone, 25, was spotted on social media supporting kneeling football players -exercising freedom of speech- with photos of him promoting communism at his graduation -displaying symbols that have traditionally suppressed free speech.
Prior to West Point, the New Castle, PA native enlisted in the Army where he was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 54th Infantry Regiment at Fort Benning for basic training and infantry training in 2010.
After completing Airborne school at Fort Benning, he completed the rigorous Ranger Assessment and Selection Program and was assigned to the the 1st Ranger Battalion in Savannah, Georgia.
While serving as an Army infantry Ranger, he deployed overseas (not known where at this time) and saw combat, which earned him the Army’s Combat Infantryman Badge.
While in the 1st Ranger Battalion he completed at least one deployment and Air Assault School before going over to the United States Military Academy in New York.
It was during Rapone’s 2016 USMA graduation that he posed for photos of himself wearing a Che Guevara shirt under his uniform and the message “Communism Will Win” pasted inside of his dress cap. Since then, the image has gotten a lot of attention, particularly in light of the recent NFL free speech scandal.
In case there was any lingering doubt, hasta la victoria siempre pic.twitter.com/0XrW38wcCk
— Commie Bebop🌹 (@punkproletarian) September 25, 2017
Operating under the twitter handle “punkproletarian,” Rapone supports various extreme left-wing ideologies, including more violent fringe groups such as Black Lives Matter and Antifa. He has also been known to contribute to the left-wing think tank, The Hampton Institute.
Rapone is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and is serving as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army’s 10th Mountain Division, though he is currently at Ranger School. It is not clear if he had the ability to attend Ranger school while serving in the Army Rangers or if he attended and failed.
It is uncertain whether or not Rapone’s career -or at least experiences at Ranger School- will be hindered upon the discovery of his activities by Army officials.
I have already called Fort Drum and the Sgt1stClass called me back and told me that the Commanding General is looking at it.
Awesome! Please keep us posted!
hopefully he will grow out of it.
It’s not illegal to be a serving officer and be a Republican, Democrat or Independent. Why would it be wrong to be a Socialist or Communist and serve? It’s freedom of choice, what so many of us fought for.
In order to get a top secret clearance, you can’t be a communist. I almost didn’t get mine because (unbeknownst to me) my aunt and uncle were members of the American communist party
Doug – Are you sure this wasn’t before 2008? After that time, God only knows what has been changed from “forbidden” to “acceptable”.
It greatly disturbs me that you are willing to accept this.
We also fought against Communism and Socialism. While it is a free choice, we don’t have the freedom to murder people, and such ideas do advocate for such things.
Unbelievably heartless comment. Has anyone in your family been killed in action? My father’s only brother was. All that remained were his dog tags, which were buried with the 3 others killed. That POS dishonors every person who sacrificed their life and every person injured & maimed.
You can’t obtain a security clearance if you’re a communist, and a security clearance is required for all officers.
I don’t know how this guy could obtain a commission without a security clearance, unless he lied on his clearance application. If so, that’s a punishable offense under 18 USC Section 1001, and is punishable by up to 5 years imprisonment.
I think they’ll go over his security clearance application with a fine tooth comb and if he answered “No” to the questions about communist affiliation, his clearance will be revoked, probably along with his commission.
You can wear anything political with your uniform no matter what your party is.
CAN’T!!!
So a serving NAZI would be okay too?
Yes.
Do they not ask you these days are now or have you ever been a member of the communist party? it barred you from enlistment, from security clearances and from accepting an appointment as an officer when I served.
The (once) United States have gone certifiably insane. The military I proudly served in would immediately remove not only a Communist, but anyone who suggested this would be acceptable.
This is complete trans-reality at its most dangerous.
If he doesn’t get his act together Sarge, just make sure he leads from the front…….way out front.
Just another example of the poisonous legacy left behind in the wake of Obama’s time in the White House.
I’ll take conduct unbecoming for $500 Alex!
I’m an American (USA) taxpayer. I do not condone and will never contribute to any commies and their cause whom are sworn enemies of the USA! For me, that is “treason” and an insult to the American way of life! He can be charged for conduct unbecoming a commissioned officer of USA unless he was only being trained in counterintelligence and infiltration courses and can speak Russian, Chinese Mandarin, Vietnamese and North Korean Languages.
He was Released For Standards (RFS) from the 75th Ranger Regiment within 6 months. He is current a hold over (failure) in RS. He violated the UCMJ, which also covers cadets at the academy, by making political statement while in uniform. Conduct unbecoming. He should be kicked out a d have to repay for WP.
