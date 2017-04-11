An explosion has rocked the famous Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Missouri, killing one and wounding several others.

According to a statement made by the plant, “There was an explosion today at Lake City Army Ammunition Plan (sic). One fatality and three additional employees sent to hospital.”

A staple to the US military and her allies since it opened in the 1940s, the 3,935-acre Lake City plant produces small arms ammunition for both the US and Nato, including 5.56mm, 7.62mm and .50 caliber rounds.

Recently, the plant’s parent company received a $92 million order for small-caliber ammunition until 2019, providing welcome work to the plant’s 1,600 employees.

Since 2000, the Lake City plant has produced over 17 billion rounds of ammo at the Independence-based plant- over a billion rounds a year.

“Lake City Army Ammunition Plant provides quality small-caliber munitions and operates the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) test center,” said the statement. LCAAP was established in December 1940, with production beginning in 1941. Lake City has a government staff of 29 Department of Army Civilians and one Soldier to provide contract oversight.”

