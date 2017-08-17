A US Army Soldier and Kentucky native killed when a Black Hawk crashed in the Pacific Tuesday night has been positively identified.

UH-60 Black Hawk Repairer (MOS: 15T) Staff Sergeant Abigail Milam -a member of the 2-25th Aviation Regiment, who are based out of Wheeler Army Airfield- was aboard the UH-60 that crashed off the coast of Hawaii earlier this week.

According to the Star Advertiser, SSG Milam was married to Tiffany Marie, who posted a sorrowful message on her page when it was reported that the helicopter went into the deep.

“Please say a prayer for my wife and for the other members on board the helicopter that went down,” she said. “Please let them be found safe.”

Unfortunately for Milam’s wife, the worst had happened.

The helicopter had reportedly gone missing during a routine night flight between Kaena Point and Dillingham Airfield, with the US Coast Guard being notified around 10:08 PM on Tuesday. By 11:30 PM, Search and Rescue teams spotted fuselage parts and a helmet. At the time of the discovery, there were two-foot swells and 11 MPH winds.

It is unknown at this time what caused the crash, which has left several people missing.

Schofield Barracks Public Affairs were not available for comment.

