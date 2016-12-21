The man who was shamed for his extremely biased anti-gun article about how shooting an “assault rifle” gave him a “temporary form of PTSD” has published his most controversial op-ed to date.

The New York Daily News writer, Gersh Kuntzman, published an op-ed that openly praised the assassination of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey. After the world watched Andrei Karlov being gunned down on media broadcasts, Kuntzman did not waste any time publishing an article saying it was “retribution for Vladimir Putin’s war crimes.”

He explained the ambassador deserved to die because his job was to represent Russia’s foreign policy:

“Karlov’s job in Turkey was to ease tensions over Russia’s atrocities in Syria and its incursions inside Turkey itself — meaning his job was to enable and normalize Vladimir Putin. Given that role, he wasn’t a diplomat, but a soldier, and his death is the same whether it came on a battlefield outside Aleppo or in an art gallery in Ankara. His killer was also a soldier — not a terrorist, mind you, but a soldier. Terrorists kill innocent people with trucks in Christmas markets or with planes in skyscrapers. Soldiers kill their fellow soldiers.”

He even went as far as saying, “frankly, I’m surprised his murder didn’t come months ago.”

Kuntzman compared Russia’s involvement in Syria to that of the Nazi’s genocide of Jews during WWII:

“After watching the death of Karlov, I could not help but remember the case of Ernst vom Rath, the Nazi ambassador to France, who was gunned down inside his consulate by a Jewish student in 1938.”

He concluded his praise of Karlov’s assassin by posing the question of whether or not history will “vindicate Mevlut Mert Altintas, Karlov’s assassin?”

Kuntzman has been writing newspaper columns since 1993 and writing for the Daily News since 2012.

© 2016 Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.