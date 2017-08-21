The North Korean sons of infamous GI defector and DPRK citizen James Dresnok -who was believed to be the only living US soldier in North Korea- reported via video that their father died last year- and have issued a stern warning to the United States

The golden-toothed defector -who defected to North Korea in order to escape a court-martial for being a sub-par soldier- is reported to have died of a stroke and swore his allegiance to Kim Jong Un in his final moments.

“Our father was in the arms of the republic and received only the love and care of the party until his passing at age 74,” said Ted Dresnok, who is older than his brother, James.

Both men, though caucasian, were born in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and speak in heavy accents.

According to The Guardian, Dresnok’s sons are military officers and issued a dire warning to the US against trying to fight the DPRK.

“If the enemies launch a preemptive task against us,” Ted Dresnok said, “We will not miss the opportunity to wipe the land of the US from the earth forever.”

The two DPRK officers -no doubt brainwashed since the day they were born- felt confident in their military’s might.

“We have our dear supreme commander Kim Jong-un. If he is by our side, our victory is certain,” said James Dresnok, who also goes by his Korean name Hong Chol.

The video, which was posted on Friday, offers a rare glimpse of the two homegrown American-Romanian trophies of the North Korean military.

During his time in North Korea, the late Dresnok was married three times, once to an American woman prior to his defection, a Romanian woman named Doina Bumbea who was reportedly kidnapped by the North Koreans and a third wife of North Korean/Togolese heritage, whom he had a third, unknown child with.

It is to be noted that Dresnok was generally hated by his fellow American defectors/captors, known to be a bully quick to betray his fellow American-born comrades. In former defector Charles Robert Jenkins’ book, The Reluctant Communist, Jenkins recalls how Dresnok would severely beat Jenkins at the orders of his North Korean handlers- once so badly, that Jenkins’ teeth protruded through his lips.