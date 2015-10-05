As this year draws to a close, so comes the decision to integrate women into all branches of the armed forces. Despite protest from both the combat arms and civilian arenas, the plan continues to move forward.
Make no mistake: This is no thesis condoning the stripping of rights or belittling of the American fighting woman’s contribution to our society. Women have served with distinction in various roles since the birth of our Republic. They are an essential asset to our military force and as American Citizens are entitled to the same rights as their male counterparts. In the United States, we strive for equality, right? But what happens when “equality” becomes more of a political move than a push for rights that bleeds into the aspect of American society that is rightfully separated from their civilian counterparts for the greater good? What might be right for the American civilian may be devastating for the American warfighter. Lastly, the author of this article- having been in both all-male combat arms and mixed-gender units- is in no way implying that women are lesser than men or that all women and men are the same. Different missions require different tools for the job and not all tools are interchangeable.
With top brass blurring the lines between political correctness and sound tactics in the name of social justice, here are a few reasons as to why integrating females into combat arms is detrimental to aspects of the warfighting process that have kept the United States at the forefront of military supremacy.
1: Degradation of Standards
While women have served honorably in the American armed forces since being given permanent military status in 1948, it is no secret to anyone who has served that they have been held to different standards. Be it physical fitness, discipline or skills-related, women have generally been given a lighter hand than their male counterparts. Take PT standards for example:
Even in the Army’s basic training stage, females are held to a much lower standard than males. While on paper this may not seem like much, keep in mind that these are a measurement of strength and endurance that separate winners and losers in combat- a competition where “first and second place” are replaced with “life and death”. Run times, raw upper body strength and physical endurance play a very important factory in infantry operations. In some infantry units (like the 173rd Airborne Brigade), troopers were (at least in 2009) all expected to score in the upper 30% of PT scores or face remedial PT, punishment or worse- being expelled from their more elite units if failure to meet the mark become a recurring offense. While many females exceed their PT standards, numbers indicate they are in the minority.
2: Physiological Differences
One of the reasons for the relaxed female PT standards breaks down to another reason why combat arms life may not be suitable for most females: women are, by design, less suitable than men for long-term infantry operations.
According to The Washington Post, the US Marines recently conducted a test with integrated units competing against all-male units. Following the evaluation, the gender-integrated unit’s assessment found that “40.5 percent of women participating suffered some form of musculoskeletal injury, while 18.8 percent of men did. Twenty-one women lost time in the unit due to injuries, 19 of whom suffered injuries to their lower extremities. Of those, 16 women were injured while carrying heavy loads in an organized movement, like a march, the study found.”
In addition to the Marine Corps evaluation, the US Army released data this year that showed that women in certain combat support MOS’s, nearest to Combat Arms troops, suffered more than double (113 percent) the injuries of men.
Constant injuries will not only stretch the already strained VA and DoD budgets but affect troop readiness. In an interview with The Washington Times, Center For Military Readiness head Elaine Donnelly stated that “Double risks of injury among women, combined with expected absences due to pregnancy and other gender-related issues, would be even more problematic in small combat units with four to 12 members, such as M1 tank crews, infantry rifle squads, or cannon artillery gun crews,” she said. “The absence of female team members would compromise missions and put everyone’s lives at greater risk.”
3: Combat Arms troops don’t want them
While a small percentage of infantry are indifferent to the idea of females integrated into their units (beyond the occasional medic, cook or other attached assets), the majority are hesitant to have women in their ranks.
“Nobody in my unit wants it- It would be like high school”, stated Ed, and infantryman who for professional purposes wishes to only go by his first name. “I’ve seen it in plenty of POG units. Infantrymen are a tight band of brothers. Our neighbors [gender integrated units] next door stumble all over each other with drama and lowered unit capabilities.”
The most common sentiment seems to be that women would add unnecessary strain to unit cohesion as well as lower the combat readiness. “Is a woman going to carry me and my 200 lbs. of gear after we have been marching for three days?” asked Ed.
Other concerns raised by infantry troops are sexual assault reports (true and false), double standards and degradation of fighting capabilities due to simple physiology.
“There are things women can do better than men- but prolonged ground combat isn’t one of them”, Ed remarked. “I get it, the world is changing. We are all about political correctness. But this is war we are talking about. Society has no place dictating the terms in a scenario they personally are going to take no part in. Leave social justice and political correctness at home. It has no place on the battlefield”.
Melody Wilson… You’re dead wrong.. I was an infantryman deployed with female soldiers and none of them lasted two weeks on the battlefield. Now granted they’re probably some that may be able to do the job doesn’t mean that they will do it effectively. I disagree with this political bs getting involved. Half of them never even seen combat but they know what’s right for our military? LoL right..
Everything you said xavier is spot on. ( minus sappers lead the way. We all know it’s Rangers 😉 ) lol. But if you read the whole post. At the end where they got the statement from an infantryman soldier is right. Society has no right or need to have social correctivness on the battle field. It’s war not regular life. If a women can barley do pull ups what make you think that they can carry a soldier weighing and excess of 250+ pounds across a battle field. They will get other soldiers killed
Not to take away from the accomplishments of women in the military. I personally served with some pretty tough female soldiers during my 8 years of Army service. I deployed with some pretty bad ass female soldiers as well.
Here are a few things I learned in 8 years of that good Army service and training. I first learned my social security number forwards, backwards and sideways.
I then learned my body was capable of doing more than I ever thought it was able to do.
I learned what teamwork, brotherhood and sacrifice really was.
I learned that the mission ALWAYS comes first.
I learned what good leaders were and what bad leaders were. I learned how to be a good leader.
I learned the words quit and defeat have no place in my vocabulary.
I learned that women have just as much right to wear my country’s uniform as I did. I then learned that female soldiers only had to do roughly 21 less push ups than I did. They could max their run score on the APFT in the time that would give me just a passing score. I don’t think there’s anyone that doubts a females ability to pick up a weapon, get up on line and kill the enemy. Until such time as women are required to perform at the male standards there will be arguments from combat arms MOS’s.
Bullshit get over it women are in combat Military jobs in multiple countries and can do everything men do.
So pregnancy lasts 9 months and then 6 weeks after they are back to work. A male suffering an injury could take the same time if not more from the team. Also what other gender related issues? As a male I’m assuming you mean her menstration period which hinders nothing from a job. This article was written by a chuvanistic point of view. There are already women in Tier 1 groups who have already passed SOF tests and complete tasks far beyond those of the 2 ranger females.
The infantry is no place for a social experiment and political correctness. I sure as hell wouldn’t want to be in mixed company during a firefight.
Wait a second. Are you saying that if I’m carrying 200 pounds of gear and suddenly, you hurt your ankle, I’m supposed to also carry you and YOUR 200 pounds of gear? You’d better drop everything except your gun and spare ammo then or learn to hobble. Of all the photos I’ve seen of heroes carrying wounded comrades off the battlefield, I don’t think I’ve seen one where the wounded guy still had on 200 pounds of crap.
I really hate PC. If you women want equality so bad than why not just pay scientist to figure out how to make men have babbies? I bet someone will say that is a great idea…lol To me this has nothing to do with whether women are built to do it or not, or can do it or not. Should we the tax payers be willing to pay out millions of dollars just so a handful of women can feel good about themselve’s?? I mean where do we draw the line, or maybe there is no line. I can not wait till I am dead and I will never have to hear any other this barbage ever again…Ranting out…
I realize it is polite and nice and correct to say women can do everything men can do but that is abosolute nonsense. I knew three women in my entire career that could meet the male physical standards (and only barely so, but because they could they were “hard core” and had easier promotion paths than men at the same performance level or substantially better). 60% of women in my units spent more than half the year with some medical condition that made them undeployable (counting pregnancy). Many of these women still performed a full days work that someone had to do but it wasn’t strenuous by any stretch. They are just not as effective. If we are going to include them with actual consideration given to equality we would have maybe 10% of the current numbers (and dump the other 90%). They are almost always disgusting fat when they are older too. I met one and only one woman that was career and still within proper weight standards (already far more generous than men’s). MANY women were induced to tears by moderate amounts of emotional or physical strain. This included one of my commanders (who was also morbidly OBESE and on permanent medical allowances to not run). Of course my experiences are limited to the perhaps 300 women I worked closely with over the years so the margin for error is at around what… +- 10%? The number of men that were not meeting standards was about 10% during this time and I cannot recall ever seeing one cry (maybe one in basic… meanwhile about half of women did). Almost to a man all of these failures could still have met female standards though.
Can anyone please tell me the UCMJ or what regulation that used to say that women couldn’t service in combat arms? I know they are allowed now but I need to know what exactly did it say that women where not allowed to and why