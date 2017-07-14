For military moms and others who are expecting or just had a baby, you can get a FREE breast pump and The Breastfeeding Shop will send it to you at absolutely no cost along related supplies.

The best part? It only takes a few minutes to sign up and get your

TRICARE provides health insurance coverage to the families of millions of our nation’s service members. The Breastfeeding Shop has worked with thousands of women to obtain TRICARE medical coverage for their breast pumps and related supplies.

Simply select from the list of breast pumps covered by insurance, upload your prescription, and fill out your Tricare information and The Breastfeeding Shop will take care of the rest!

Don’t have a prescription yet? No problem! The Breastfeeding Shop will contact your doctor for you! Call or email with questions – 866-255-6779 – thebreastfeedingshop@gmail.com.

Anyone who has Tricare insurance (which is the standard military insurance) is eligible to get a free breast pump and accessories.