The State of Colorado has passed a law that requires public schools to inform high school students of career paths other than going to college, including military service.

In light of “education oversaturation” and rising student debt costs, school counselors will now be required to offer alternatives to a four-year education, such as working in skilled labor or enlisting in the military.

“A four-year college degree may be a good fit from some,” said Phil Covarrubias, state Republican lawmaker and owner of an excavation company who sponsored House Bill 1041.

“I want students to know that there’s great opportunity in trade schools and through military service that doesn’t require the enormous cost of tuition at universities.”

The law -which the Denver Post reports will go into effect on Wednesday- will effectively re-introduce the idea of trades, government service and other satisfying -and well paying- career paths that can be pursued right out of high school.

According to Director of Public Policy and Advocacy for the Colorado Association of School Boards Matt Cook, the new law shouldn’t be too hard to implement around the state.

“A number of school districts already include information about skilled jobs and possible military service in a student’s academic plans,” Cook said. “This law just makes it more uniform around the state.”

The initiative will hopefully fill a growing gap in workforce numbers where traditional trades are concerned, as well as bolster military troop levels.

