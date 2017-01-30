An Indiana Army veteran is catching flak from locals for hanging an effigy of Donald Trump from a tree in his yard.

A large doll effigy of the 45th US President has been spotted hanging from a noose on a tree outside the veteran’s Fort Wayne home, holding a flag of the former Soviet Union.

Residents of the historic neighborhood -which goes by the name of Oakdale- are rather concerned by the display, which many feel is threatening and in poor taste.

“It was kind of shocking,” said neighbor Jared Paden. “Honestly, I don’t necessarily like it. I’m not really excited about it being in my neighborhood.”

The home is reportedly that of a US Army veteran, who refuses to answer the door or speak to media. In addition to the simulated lynching of Trump, the home displays several signs with vulgar language. One, more press-friendly banner reads “Trump is a disgrace to America & makes me ashamed I ever served.”

In addition to the political signs, other signs show the home is guarded by alarms, cameras and loaded weapons.

“I don’t think it’s respectful to Trump and a lot of people that voted for him to be president,” Paden continued. “I don’t think they should do it, but I think it’s their right. They have the right of free speech. So, I’m not going to say they have to take it down, but I wish they would.”

Oakdale Neighborhood President Tom Tiernon said that “We’re all for free speech, but we are concerned that a line has been crossed and about what to do next.”

The HOA is discussing possible actions, especially since there is a home tour scheduled in June.

According to WNCN, Fort Wayne PD spokesman Officer Michael Joyner says the police cannot intervene, as the homeowner is within his right of free speech.

